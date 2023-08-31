 

Netflix's Live-Action 'One Piece' Unveils Final Trailer, Is Praised by Comic Creator

TV

In an Instagram video, Eiichiro Oda, who wrote the original best-selling manga series, praises the streaming giant's live-action series adaptation for its 'perfect' cast.

  • Aug 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - The highly-anticipated Netflix live-action series adaptation of "One Piece" has unleashed its final trailer ahead of its August 31 debut. The clip offers fans a better look at the characters from Eiichiro Oda's best-selling manga, much to fans' delight.

The final trailer, which was unveiled on Thursday, August 31, sees Monkey D. Luffy telling his friends, "I'm gonna find the One Piece. It's Gold Roger's treasure." He adds, "He hid it somewhere in the Grand Line."

Nami, however, insists that it's only "a myth." Ever the optimist, Luffy replies, "Can't wait to see the look on your face when we find it."

Elsewhere in the trailer, Luffy declares his dream to become "King of the Pirates." He can also be seen telling Roronoa Zoro, who warns him about a treacherous path, "If the path seems too easy, then you're on the wrong path." The trailer ends after action-packed scenes flicker on the screen.

  Editors' Pick

In other related news, Oda praised Netflix's live-action series adaptation for its cast. Via a "snail phone" given to him by "One Piece" cast member Inaki Godoy and the cast and crew of the series, Oda gave a stamp of approval for the adaptation.

"As a Hollywood production, the action and VFX are great, not to mention the performances by the cast. But above all I want to call attention to how perfect the Straw Hat cast are," Oda said in a video shared on the upcoming show's official Instagram account. "It's like you're watching the Straw Hats in real life, which I'd love for you to savor."

Based on Oda's manga series, "One Piece" follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, One Piece, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he's always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.

In addition to Godoy, "One Piece" stars Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

