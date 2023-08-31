 

Lizzo Debuts Blonde and Pink Mullet Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

AceShowbiz - Lizzo had fun during her trip to Tokyo, Japan. Making use of her Instagram account, the "About Damn Time" hitmaker treated her 13.2 million followers to several pictures and a video of her debuting her new hair 'do.

In the Wednesday, August 30 post, Lizzo showcased her new blonde bob, which was dip-dyed pink on the ends. While the front of her bob was cut at chin length, she had the back of her hair long enough to graze past her collarbones.

The snap also saw The "Truth Hurts" singer rocking a colorful metallic set while posing in front of a big window. She completed her look with a silver purse with tentacles and a face. "Lizzo-San," so Lizzo wrote in the caption.

Lizzo also shared a video of her happily flaunting her new look. The Grammy-winning musician swished around her new hair before smiling at the end of the clip. "The bob is bobbing @theshelbyswain," she captioned it. In another post, the singer revealed that she'd named the new haircut "Robert."

The hair transformation arrived amid her legal battle against her former dancers, who filed a lawsuit against the singer earlier this month. In the suit, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez accused Lizzo of sexual harassment and toxic work environment among others.

Recently, Lizzo's lawyer Martin Singer threatened to take "malicious prosecution" action against the accusers. Singer noted that her clients' case is peppered with a "range of factual inaccuracies," adding that he has pictures of Lizzo and the dancers having a blast backstage at Paris' Crazy Horse cabaret. The plaintiffs claimed they were forced to attend and participate in sex shows there.

"These irrefutable photos and videos, along with additional substantial evidence, prove the glaring contradictions between what the plaintiffs claim in their bogus lawsuit and what is actually proven by the facts," Singer said.

"The lawsuit is a sham," the lawyer went on to say. "Lizzo intends to sue for malicious prosecution after she prevails and these specious claims are dismissed. Clearly, even at this early stage of the process, their case has been irreparably damaged."

