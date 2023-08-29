 

Kanye West Flashes Onlookers During Venice Boat Ride With Wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West Flashes Onlookers During Venice Boat Ride With Wife Bianca Censori
Cover Images/Instagram/JENNIFER GRAYLOCK
Celebrity

The 46-year-old rapper, who wears a black blazer with a black scarf and black pants, is photographed putting on an NSFW display during their boat ride in Venice.

  • Aug 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West continues to make headlines during his Italian vacation with his wife Bianca Censori. The 46-year-old rapper was photographed putting on an NSFW display during their boat ride in Venice on Sunday, August 27.

In pictures published by Daily Mail, Ye gave onlookers quite a show as he accidentally bared his butt when he bent over in the boat. For the outing, the rapper-turned-designer wore a black blazer with a black scarf and black pants.

It's unclear if Ye was unaware of the wardrobe malfunction or he was simply unbothered by that. He was seen being engrossed in conversation with Bianca, who donned a gray trench coat and went braless, while riding a river taxi.

The wardrobe mishap aside, the former husband of Kim Kardashian turned heads with his PDA with Bianca. The couple was snapped holding hands and walking in the area when they weren't in the boat.

  Editors' Pick

They were also joined by a mystery companion, who was dressed in an all-black ensemble complete with matching sunglasses. In one picture, the woman seemingly grabbed Bianca's spare hand as the trio walked through the city together.

At one point, barefoot Ye appeared to be uncomfortable with cameras. The "Gold Digger" emcee appeared to try to hide his face from cameras with his scarf.

The couple wasn't strangers to showing skin during their getaway in Italy. Earlier this month, they were pictured sunbathing in Florence with an onlooker taking a picture of the pair relaxing at a cabana in the grass and near a pool.

Standing on the backside of the cushioned and covered lounge area, the Chicago rapper went shirtless for the sunny outing. The Yeezy designer also donned black bottoms and a thick chain around his neck. As for Bianca, the 28-year-old Australian soaked up the sun atop a beige towel that was laid out on the ground in front of the cabana.

"I'm trying to read my book, but I'm too distracted by Kanye West and his new wifey sitting next to us at the pool chatting about writing [his song] 'N****s in Paris'," the eyewitness said in an Instagram Story.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Julianne Hough Reunites With Ex-Husband Brooks Laich at Her Brother Derek's Nuptials

Kim Zolciak Proudly Flaunts Scar From Herniated Disc Surgery
Related Posts
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Copies Kim Kardashian's Look in New Outing

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Copies Kim Kardashian's Look in New Outing

Kanye West's Wife Prompts Italian Residents to Call for Her Arrest Over Daring Outfits

Kanye West's Wife Prompts Italian Residents to Call for Her Arrest Over Daring Outfits

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Has Shocking Family Background

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Has Shocking Family Background

Kanye West Confident on His Comeback

Kanye West Confident on His Comeback

Latest News
Kim Zolciak Proudly Flaunts Scar From Herniated Disc Surgery
  • Aug 29, 2023

Kim Zolciak Proudly Flaunts Scar From Herniated Disc Surgery

Kris Jenner Likened to AI After Using 'Ridiculous' Filter in New Video
  • Aug 29, 2023

Kris Jenner Likened to AI After Using 'Ridiculous' Filter in New Video

Kanye West Flashes Onlookers During Venice Boat Ride With Wife Bianca Censori
  • Aug 29, 2023

Kanye West Flashes Onlookers During Venice Boat Ride With Wife Bianca Censori

Elvis Presley's 'Five-Star' Gun Sold for Nearly $200K in Auction
  • Aug 29, 2023

Elvis Presley's 'Five-Star' Gun Sold for Nearly $200K in Auction

Future Dropped From Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over 'When I Think About It'
  • Aug 29, 2023

Future Dropped From Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over 'When I Think About It'

Dolly Parton Felt Bad for Rejecting Invite From Kate Middleton
  • Aug 29, 2023

Dolly Parton Felt Bad for Rejecting Invite From Kate Middleton

Most Read
Jessica Simpson Claims Her Kids 'Don't Even Understand' Why She's Being Scrutinized for Her Weight
Celebrity

Jessica Simpson Claims Her Kids 'Don't Even Understand' Why She's Being Scrutinized for Her Weight

Steve Harvey Responds to Cheating Allegations Against His Wife Marjorie

Steve Harvey Responds to Cheating Allegations Against His Wife Marjorie

Keke Palmer Unveils Tattoo Tribute to Darius Jackson in Steamy Photos Amid Split Rumors

Keke Palmer Unveils Tattoo Tribute to Darius Jackson in Steamy Photos Amid Split Rumors

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Show Support for His Daughter at Her Lemonade Stand

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Show Support for His Daughter at Her Lemonade Stand

Sam Asghari Tried to Gain Control of Britney Spears' Estate During Their Marriage

Sam Asghari Tried to Gain Control of Britney Spears' Estate During Their Marriage

Sasha Obama Spotted Grocery Shopping Alone Without Security

Sasha Obama Spotted Grocery Shopping Alone Without Security

Irina Shayk Gets Undressed on Vacation With Ex Bradley Cooper Amid Tom Brady Romance

Irina Shayk Gets Undressed on Vacation With Ex Bradley Cooper Amid Tom Brady Romance

Erica Mena Charged With Simple Battery for Biting Police Officer After Fight Bar Arrest

Erica Mena Charged With Simple Battery for Biting Police Officer After Fight Bar Arrest

Amara La Negra Breaks Silence on Her and Safaree Samuels' Dating Rumors

Amara La Negra Breaks Silence on Her and Safaree Samuels' Dating Rumors