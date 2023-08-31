 

Perrie Edwards Gearing Up for Solo Career After Welcoming Son

Perrie Edwards Gearing Up for Solo Career After Welcoming Son
Instagram
Music

As Little Mix is currently taking an indefinite hiatus, the 30-year-old singer is allegedly free to focus on her own personal life and solo career after welcoming son Axel with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

  • Aug 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Perrie Edwards finally has time to "focus" on her own career. The pop star shot to fame as part of Little Mix alongside Jade Thirlwall, Leigh Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson, who quit the group in 2020, in 2011 when they won "The X Factor".

As the group is currently taking an indefinite hiatus, an insider has teased that after welcoming two-year-old son Axel with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Perrie is free to focus on her own personal life and solo career. Of the 30-year-old musician, the source told OK! Magazine, "For the first time since 'The X Factor', Perrie can live her life on her own terms. She and the girls faced a rough patch when Jesy Nelson left the group, so she’s looking forward to having some time to focus on herself, her own career and her family."

  Editors' Pick

"If Perrie wants to create new music, she can. If she wants to follow Alex to Turkey and start a low-key life over there, she can. If she wants to step back and have another baby - something they're already thinking about - she can. She's loving the control she has over her own life. She can change her mind about anything any time," the insider continued.

In June, it was reported that the "Wings" hitmaker had lined up a staggering 11 producers and songwriters to work with her on her upcoming new material because she's determined to offer fans "the best" music she can.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper's No Filter column, "Perrie has a revolving door of hitmakers at her home studio in Cheshire, writing with everyone from Raye to legendary Steve Mac, who boasts 31 number one singles int he U.K. alone, as well as obscure U.S. rock band Before You Exit. She's experimenting with every sound out there and churning out hits. Only the best will make the cut - she's ensuring fans won't be disappointed."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Christopher Nolan Cut 'Oppenheimer' Filming to Free Up Funds for Set Design

Kim Kardashian Is 'Embarrassed' by ex Kanye West and Bianca Censori's NSFW Acts in Italy
Related Posts
Perrie Edwards Credits Therapy With Curbing Her Anxiety

Perrie Edwards Credits Therapy With Curbing Her Anxiety

Perrie Edwards So Lucky to Have 'No Deadline' as She Experiments With Different Sounds for Solo LP

Perrie Edwards So Lucky to Have 'No Deadline' as She Experiments With Different Sounds for Solo LP

Perrie Edwards Wanted to Get Rid of Her Freckles With 'Acid Peel' When She Was Younger

Perrie Edwards Wanted to Get Rid of Her Freckles With 'Acid Peel' When She Was Younger

Perrie Edwards in Negotiations to Sign Deal With Columbia Records

Perrie Edwards in Negotiations to Sign Deal With Columbia Records

Latest News
Perrie Edwards Gearing Up for Solo Career After Welcoming Son
  • Aug 31, 2023

Perrie Edwards Gearing Up for Solo Career After Welcoming Son

Gabby Barrett Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Cade Foehner
  • Aug 31, 2023

Gabby Barrett Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Cade Foehner

Christopher Nolan Cut 'Oppenheimer' Filming to Free Up Funds for Set Design
  • Aug 31, 2023

Christopher Nolan Cut 'Oppenheimer' Filming to Free Up Funds for Set Design

Ice Spice Caught Begging Asian Doll for $10K in Resurfaced Tweet
  • Aug 31, 2023

Ice Spice Caught Begging Asian Doll for $10K in Resurfaced Tweet

Fans Urge 'LHH' Producer to Fire Erica Mena for Calling Spice a Racial Slur
  • Aug 31, 2023

Fans Urge 'LHH' Producer to Fire Erica Mena for Calling Spice a Racial Slur

Alicia Witt Learned About Her Cancer Diagnosis Ahead to Friend's Birthday Party
  • Aug 31, 2023

Alicia Witt Learned About Her Cancer Diagnosis Ahead to Friend's Birthday Party

Most Read
Vivek Ramaswamy Responds to Eminem Banning Use of His Songs on Campaign Trail
Music

Vivek Ramaswamy Responds to Eminem Banning Use of His Songs on Campaign Trail

Sabrina Carpenter Opens Up About Serving as Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Opening Act

Sabrina Carpenter Opens Up About Serving as Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Opening Act

Miguel Ridiculed for Sharing Gruesome Pic of His Back After Hanging From His Skin During Performance

Miguel Ridiculed for Sharing Gruesome Pic of His Back After Hanging From His Skin During Performance

Taylor Swift Throws Shade at Kanye West's 2009 VMAs Interruption on 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift Throws Shade at Kanye West's 2009 VMAs Interruption on 'Eras Tour'

Doja Cat Claps Back at Criticism Over Her New Song's Demonic Artwork

Doja Cat Claps Back at Criticism Over Her New Song's Demonic Artwork

Future Dropped From Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over 'When I Think About It'

Future Dropped From Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over 'When I Think About It'

50 Cent Delays Arizona Concert Due to 'Dangerous' Weather

50 Cent Delays Arizona Concert Due to 'Dangerous' Weather

Olivia Rodrigo Turns to TikTok for Song Inspirations

Olivia Rodrigo Turns to TikTok for Song Inspirations

The Killers' New Album Gets Axed

The Killers' New Album Gets Axed