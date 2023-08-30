Jay-Z Reopens Instagram Account, Follows Only 1 Person

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The 53-year-old hip-hop mogul decides to rejoin the photo-sharing platform after deactivating his account two years ago following one-day tenure on the app.

Aug 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jay-Z is making his return to Instagram. The 53-year-old hip-hop mogul rejoins the photo-sharing platform after deactivating his account two years ago following one-day tenure on the app.

The husband of Beyonce Knowles reactivated his account on Tuesday, August 29. He used a photo of his younger self as his profile picture.

As for his following, the "Empire State of Mind" emcee appeared to only want to keep up with one particular person as he's only following his singer wife. The Grammy-winning songstress, meanwhile, is even more selective as she doesn't follow him or anyone else back on the app.

Jay-Z additionally made his purpose rejoining the platform clear. His first and only post so far was about upcoming movie "The Book of Clarence". He treated his 160K followers to the trailer of the flick, which will star LaKeith Stanfield.

Jigga is serving as the executive producer for the Biblical epic that will see LaKeith portraying Clarence, a streetwise hustler struggling to support his family while fighting to free himself of debt, who learns of the power and glory of the messiah and his apostles, and decides he wants to join their ranks.

Additionally, the movie features music from the hip-hop star as well as Jeymes Samuel, who also directs and writes the movie. "The Book of Clarence" will be released in theaters on January 12, 2024.

The Roc Nation founder first joined Instagram in November 2021. At the time, he also only followed Beyonce while racking up more than a million followers. In his first post and Story, Jay-Z shared a countdown for the release of Netflix movie "The Harder They Fall", which he executive produced.

The rapper/businessman/record executive, however, seemed to lose interest in Instagram shortly after. He made headlines after deleting his account only one day later.

You can share this post!