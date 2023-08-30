 

Michael Jackson's Son Blanket Makes Rare Appearance on Late Dad's 65th Birthday

On what would have been his father's 65th birthday, the youngest child of the King of Pop and his brother Prince Jackson attend the Michael Jackson show at Mandalay Bay.

  • Aug 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Michael Jackson's son Blanket a.k.a. Bigi Jackson has stepped out of his comfort zone in honor of his father. The 21-year-old son of the late singer has made a rare appearance in public on what would have been Michael's 65th birthday.

Bigi traveled with his brother Prince Jackson to Las Vegas. In photos taken at the event, the two siblings attended "Michael Jackson ONE" by Cirque du Soleil at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Tuesday, August 29.

According to PEOPLE, the famous brothers spent some time greeting fans inside of the casino. One fan of MJ gave Bigi and Prince a picture of the late King of Pop with an angel on it as they shared their favorite memories of the global superstar.

Cirque du Soleil's website announced the presence of members of Michael's estate for a public Q&A session to commemorate the "Human Nature" artist's "Blue Sapphire Birthday Celebration". After Michael's loved ones spoke to some of his biggest fans, they were scheduled to enjoy a special performance from the cast of the Vegas show. The event is expected to run throughout the evening and will also feature a book signing by Michael Bush, the author of "The King of Style: Dressing Michael Jackson".

For the outing, Bigi wore a loose-fitting black button-up shirt and tight black pants. He rocked his signature long hair, which he has grown since he was a kid, with trimmed facial hair. As for his brother Prince, the 26-year-old opted for a gray T-shirt that showed off his tattoos, teamed with a green baseball cap.

In addition to Bigi and Prince, MJ had a daughter, Paris Jackson. The "Thriller" singer shared her two eldest children, Prince and Paris, with his second wife Debbie Rowe, while his third child Bigi was born from an unnamed donor.

