Report: Mira Sorvino to Join 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 32

According to a new report, the Oscar-winning actress will be joining Ariana Madix and Charity Lawson among others in the forthcoming season of the long-running ABC series.

Aug 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mira Sorvino may be hitting the ballroom soon. If a new report is to be believed, the Oscar-winning actress is set to join the celebrity cast for season 32 of "Dancing with the Stars".

First reporting the "Sound of Freedom" star's casting is Entertainment Tonight. As neither Mira nor the long-running dancing competition series has commented on the report, fans will only find out when the full cast of celebrities and pro dancers is revealed on Wednesday, September 13.

Mira is best known for her role in timeless comedy classic "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion". She additionally took home an Oscar for her portrayal of Linda Ash in the 1995 comedy "Mighty Aphrodite".

So far, the only celebrities who have been officially confirmed to join the new season of "Dancing with the Stars" are "Vanderpump Rules" star Ariana Madix and "The Bachelorette" leading woman Charity Lawson.

Charity's role on the show was announced during the finale of her "The Bachelorette" season. At the time, host Jesse Palmer announced that the season 20 lead will be putting on her dancing shoes in the coming months.

As for Ariana, her casting for the hit ABC series was confirmed in July. Appearing alongside judge Derek Hough at her sandwich shop Something About Her, she made the announcement in a video that was shown in the Friday, July 7 episode of "Good Morning America".

"This season on 'Dancing with the Stars', we are going absolutely mad - mad for Madix," the 38-year-old pro dancer said as he started the tape. The Bravolebrity chimed in, "I will be joining the cast of 'Dancing with the Stars' this season!"

Derek added, "That's right! Say goodbye to the drama and hello to the dance floor." The pair wrapped up the tape by saying at the same time, "Let's dance," before they did so to conclude the footage.

Derek will be serving as the judge alongside returning judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. The new season of "Dancing with the Stars" is slated to air this fall on ABC and Disney+, and stream the next day on Hulu.

