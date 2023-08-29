LL Cool J's 'Mystery Man' Remark Explained After Jay-Z Diss Speculation

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

AceShowbiz - LL Cool J's remark about a "mystery man" has been explained. Despite speculation that he called out Jay-Z during his "F.O.R.C.E Tour" concert, the "Mama Said Knock You Out" rapper allegedly was not dissing the "Empire State of Mind" spitter.

On Monday, August 28, the 55-year-old hip-hop star's statement was elaborated by a fan via X, formerly known as Twitter. The fan, who claimed to have been at the rapper's Houston show when he made his remark, tweeted, "I was LITERALLY at this show. He and Questlove had just finished performing Whodini's 'Freaks Come Out At Night'."

The fan went on to recall, "And was saying he had tried to get [Jalil Hutchins] from the group to come on the tour but he declined. THAT'S who his referring to here." The devotee later stressed, "ANYTHING for engagement tho right?"

LL let out a statement about a "mystery man" during his show in Houston on Friday, August 25. "Let me shout it out to all you rappers trying to play mystery man. Stop f**king up your legacy," the spitter stated without specifically mentioning any names. He further declared, "Get on this goddamn stage, man."

The moment he made the remark was documented in a video uploaded via X. The social media user speculated in the tweet, "LL Cool J calls out Jay Z." It did not take long for the tweet to be bombarded with online responses. In the replies section, one user in particular suggested, "Ll cool jay is telling jay z 'you're f**king up your legacy' [a slew of crying face emojis] wild times we living in."

Another user voiced a similar speculation by writing, "LL was trying to get Jay to perform at the Yankees stadium and Jay people told him he's too busy. Now LL feels some type of way because he missed the 50 years of hip hop at the birthplace. LL point of view Jay Z wouldn't have anything if it wasn't for hip hop."

Meanwhile, a third penned, "Lol, that upcoming Hov verse on the next DJ Khaled will have some indirect bars about this. Gon be real hilarious if Jigga talks about the fishnet sleeves." A fourth, in the meantime, criticized LL, "A man shouldn't do 2 things, 1. Talk about another man who not present, 2. Wear a fish net T-shirt."

