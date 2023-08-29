 

LL Cool J's 'Mystery Man' Remark Explained After Jay-Z Diss Speculation

LL Cool J's 'Mystery Man' Remark Explained After Jay-Z Diss Speculation
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

Before allegedly calling out the 'Empire State of Mind' spitter, the 'Mama Said Knock You Out' rapper tells a 'mystery man' to watch his legacy and get on stage.

  • Aug 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - LL Cool J's remark about a "mystery man" has been explained. Despite speculation that he called out Jay-Z during his "F.O.R.C.E Tour" concert, the "Mama Said Knock You Out" rapper allegedly was not dissing the "Empire State of Mind" spitter.

On Monday, August 28, the 55-year-old hip-hop star's statement was elaborated by a fan via X, formerly known as Twitter. The fan, who claimed to have been at the rapper's Houston show when he made his remark, tweeted, "I was LITERALLY at this show. He and Questlove had just finished performing Whodini's 'Freaks Come Out At Night'."

The fan went on to recall, "And was saying he had tried to get [Jalil Hutchins] from the group to come on the tour but he declined. THAT'S who his referring to here." The devotee later stressed, "ANYTHING for engagement tho right?"

LL Cool J fan tweet

LL Cool J allegedly was not dissing Jay-Z with his remark.

  Editors' Pick

LL let out a statement about a "mystery man" during his show in Houston on Friday, August 25. "Let me shout it out to all you rappers trying to play mystery man. Stop f**king up your legacy," the spitter stated without specifically mentioning any names. He further declared, "Get on this goddamn stage, man."

The moment he made the remark was documented in a video uploaded via X. The social media user speculated in the tweet, "LL Cool J calls out Jay Z." It did not take long for the tweet to be bombarded with online responses. In the replies section, one user in particular suggested, "Ll cool jay is telling jay z 'you're f**king up your legacy' [a slew of crying face emojis] wild times we living in."

Another user voiced a similar speculation by writing, "LL was trying to get Jay to perform at the Yankees stadium and Jay people told him he's too busy. Now LL feels some type of way because he missed the 50 years of hip hop at the birthplace. LL point of view Jay Z wouldn't have anything if it wasn't for hip hop."

Meanwhile, a third penned, "Lol, that upcoming Hov verse on the next DJ Khaled will have some indirect bars about this. Gon be real hilarious if Jigga talks about the fishnet sleeves." A fourth, in the meantime, criticized LL, "A man shouldn't do 2 things, 1. Talk about another man who not present, 2. Wear a fish net T-shirt."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Bachelorette' Alum Hannah Brown Reveals Engagement to Boyfriend Adam Woolard

Report: Mira Sorvino to Join 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 32
Related Posts
LL Cool J Reveals Reasons Why He Scrapped 50 Cent Joint Album, Insists He Has Nothing Against Fif

LL Cool J Reveals Reasons Why He Scrapped 50 Cent Joint Album, Insists He Has Nothing Against Fif

LL Cool J Fans Upset After He Rescheduled 'The F.O.R.C.E. Live' Tour

LL Cool J Fans Upset After He Rescheduled 'The F.O.R.C.E. Live' Tour

LL Cool J to Embark on First Arena Tour in 30 Years

LL Cool J to Embark on First Arena Tour in 30 Years

Man Claiming to Be LL Cool J's 'Hidden' Biological Son Says the Rapper Blocks Him

Man Claiming to Be LL Cool J's 'Hidden' Biological Son Says the Rapper Blocks Him

Latest News
Jessica Simpson Blasted for Allowing 11-Year-Old Daughter to Wear Crop Top
  • Aug 29, 2023

Jessica Simpson Blasted for Allowing 11-Year-Old Daughter to Wear Crop Top

Steve Harvey's Wife Marjorie Slams 'Foolishness' Spread About Her Alleged Infidelity
  • Aug 29, 2023

Steve Harvey's Wife Marjorie Slams 'Foolishness' Spread About Her Alleged Infidelity

Report: Mira Sorvino to Join 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 32
  • Aug 29, 2023

Report: Mira Sorvino to Join 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 32

David Corenswet's New Pic Teases His Apparent 'Superman: Legacy' Transformation
  • Aug 29, 2023

David Corenswet's New Pic Teases His Apparent 'Superman: Legacy' Transformation

Jesse L. Martin Returns to Solving Murders in Trailer for New NBC Procedural 'The Irrational'
  • Aug 29, 2023

Jesse L. Martin Returns to Solving Murders in Trailer for New NBC Procedural 'The Irrational'

LL Cool J's 'Mystery Man' Remark Explained After Jay-Z Diss Speculation
  • Aug 29, 2023

LL Cool J's 'Mystery Man' Remark Explained After Jay-Z Diss Speculation

Most Read
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Look Radiant in First Wedding Pic After Marrying in California
Celebrity

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Look Radiant in First Wedding Pic After Marrying in California

Britney Spears Reportedly Knew on Her Wedding Day That Her Marriage to Sam Asghari Wouldn't Last

Britney Spears Reportedly Knew on Her Wedding Day That Her Marriage to Sam Asghari Wouldn't Last

Omarion and Ex Apryl Jones All Smiles During Trip to Disney World With Their Kids

Omarion and Ex Apryl Jones All Smiles During Trip to Disney World With Their Kids

Jessica Simpson Claims Her Kids 'Don't Even Understand' Why She's Being Scrutinized for Her Weight

Jessica Simpson Claims Her Kids 'Don't Even Understand' Why She's Being Scrutinized for Her Weight

Steve Harvey Responds to Cheating Allegations Against His Wife Marjorie

Steve Harvey Responds to Cheating Allegations Against His Wife Marjorie

Lottie Moss Says No to Antidepressants, Loves the 'Edge' Given by Her Mental Illness

Lottie Moss Says No to Antidepressants, Loves the 'Edge' Given by Her Mental Illness

Kathy Griffin Gives Fans a Look at Her 'Swollen' Appearance After Getting Her Lips Tattooed

Kathy Griffin Gives Fans a Look at Her 'Swollen' Appearance After Getting Her Lips Tattooed

Keke Palmer Unveils Tattoo Tribute to Darius Jackson in Steamy Photos Amid Split Rumors

Keke Palmer Unveils Tattoo Tribute to Darius Jackson in Steamy Photos Amid Split Rumors

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Show Support for His Daughter at Her Lemonade Stand

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Show Support for His Daughter at Her Lemonade Stand