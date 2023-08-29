Jesse L. Martin Returns to Solving Murders in Trailer for New NBC Procedural 'The Irrational'

TV

The 'Law and Order' alum plays professor of behavioral science Alec Mercer on the upcoming series, which will see him solving an array of high-stakes cases using his unexpected approach.

Aug 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jesse L. Martin makes a return to NBC to take on more crime-solving duties. The "Law & Order" alum is now playing professor of behavioral science Alec Mercer on "The Irrational", which unveiled its first official trailer on Monday, August 28.

The clip opens with Martin's character introducing himself. "My name is Alec Mercer, and I was brought in because I know people and why they do inexplicable things," he says.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Mercer is delivering a lecture for Applied Psychology 101. He is later seen working on cases about "bereavement sex," "attentional blindness" and "paradoxical persuasion" among others.

Mercer also raises eyebrows when he claims one man is innocent in the murder case of his girlfriend. "When we remember things, we remember images, specific details. But he's a former Marine who couldn't remember what kind of gun he fired," Mercer reasons. "Whoever did it, it's still out there."

Before the trailer concludes, Mercer warns, "People are irrational, but predictably so. One error of judgment leads to another."

According to its official logline, "The Irrational" follows Martin's Alec Mercer, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science who offers up his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior to help solve an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations. His insight and unconventional approach to understanding human behavior lead him and the team on a series of intense, unexpected journeys to solve illogical puzzles and perplexing mysteries.

Joining Martin on the upcoming procedural series are Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi. In addition to starring, Martin produces the pilot. Mittman executive produces with Mark Goffman and Samuel Baum, while Ariely serves as a consultant. David Frankel directs and also serves as executive producer with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, being the studio.

"The Irrational" is slated to premiere on Monday, September 25 on NBC.

You can share this post!