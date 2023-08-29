 

Jesse L. Martin Returns to Solving Murders in Trailer for New NBC Procedural 'The Irrational'

TV

The 'Law and Order' alum plays professor of behavioral science Alec Mercer on the upcoming series, which will see him solving an array of high-stakes cases using his unexpected approach.

  • Aug 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jesse L. Martin makes a return to NBC to take on more crime-solving duties. The "Law & Order" alum is now playing professor of behavioral science Alec Mercer on "The Irrational", which unveiled its first official trailer on Monday, August 28.

The clip opens with Martin's character introducing himself. "My name is Alec Mercer, and I was brought in because I know people and why they do inexplicable things," he says.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Mercer is delivering a lecture for Applied Psychology 101. He is later seen working on cases about "bereavement sex," "attentional blindness" and "paradoxical persuasion" among others.

Mercer also raises eyebrows when he claims one man is innocent in the murder case of his girlfriend. "When we remember things, we remember images, specific details. But he's a former Marine who couldn't remember what kind of gun he fired," Mercer reasons. "Whoever did it, it's still out there."

  Editors' Pick

Before the trailer concludes, Mercer warns, "People are irrational, but predictably so. One error of judgment leads to another."

According to its official logline, "The Irrational" follows Martin's Alec Mercer, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science who offers up his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior to help solve an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations. His insight and unconventional approach to understanding human behavior lead him and the team on a series of intense, unexpected journeys to solve illogical puzzles and perplexing mysteries.

Joining Martin on the upcoming procedural series are Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi. In addition to starring, Martin produces the pilot. Mittman executive produces with Mark Goffman and Samuel Baum, while Ariely serves as a consultant. David Frankel directs and also serves as executive producer with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, being the studio.

"The Irrational" is slated to premiere on Monday, September 25 on NBC.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Report: Mira Sorvino to Join 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 32

David Corenswet's New Pic Teases His Apparent 'Superman: Legacy' Transformation
Latest News
Jessica Simpson Blasted for Allowing 11-Year-Old Daughter to Wear Crop Top
  • Aug 29, 2023

Jessica Simpson Blasted for Allowing 11-Year-Old Daughter to Wear Crop Top

Steve Harvey's Wife Marjorie Slams 'Foolishness' Spread About Her Alleged Infidelity
  • Aug 29, 2023

Steve Harvey's Wife Marjorie Slams 'Foolishness' Spread About Her Alleged Infidelity

Report: Mira Sorvino to Join 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 32
  • Aug 29, 2023

Report: Mira Sorvino to Join 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 32

David Corenswet's New Pic Teases His Apparent 'Superman: Legacy' Transformation
  • Aug 29, 2023

David Corenswet's New Pic Teases His Apparent 'Superman: Legacy' Transformation

Jesse L. Martin Returns to Solving Murders in Trailer for New NBC Procedural 'The Irrational'
  • Aug 29, 2023

Jesse L. Martin Returns to Solving Murders in Trailer for New NBC Procedural 'The Irrational'

LL Cool J's 'Mystery Man' Remark Explained After Jay-Z Diss Speculation
  • Aug 29, 2023

LL Cool J's 'Mystery Man' Remark Explained After Jay-Z Diss Speculation

Most Read
'90 Day Fiance' Recap: Jasmine Makes Shocking Cheating Revelation to Gino
TV

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: Jasmine Makes Shocking Cheating Revelation to Gino

Joe Keery Finds It Not Easy to Leave 'Stranger Things'

Joe Keery Finds It Not Easy to Leave 'Stranger Things'

'The Idol' Canceled by HBO After One Shortened Season

'The Idol' Canceled by HBO After One Shortened Season

Jesse L. Martin Returns to Solving Murders in Trailer for New NBC Procedural 'The Irrational'

Jesse L. Martin Returns to Solving Murders in Trailer for New NBC Procedural 'The Irrational'

Report: Mira Sorvino to Join 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 32

Report: Mira Sorvino to Join 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 32