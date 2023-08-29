 

Grimes Feels 'So Guilty' for Not Wanting to Tour Again

Grimes Feels 'So Guilty' for Not Wanting to Tour Again
The 'Miss Anthropocene' star blames her introvert personality for feeling resistant to hit the road again as she responds to Miley Cyrus' comments about being reluctant to tour.

  • Aug 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Grimes is uncertain if she will ever manage to tour again. The 35-year-old pop star - whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher - posted on social media on Monday, August 28 after fellow singer Miley Cyrus explained why she does not want to hit the road again, and admitted herself that she feels "guilty" that she is so "introverted" herself that she does not want to perform live in front of crowds again either.

"If u Exist entirely for the pleasure of others there is nothing left of you. It's so hard to express this without feeling ungrateful but if you are an introvert I have no idea how to ever approach tour again, but I feel so guilty about it," Grimes - who has X, three, and two-year-old Y with tech billionaire Elon Musk - was replying to a news outlet's tweet about Miley's comments when she wrote on X.

Just a day earlier, "Flowers" hitmaker Miley, 30, - who performed her first headlining arena tour when she was just 15 years old - explained that she felt hitting the road was not "healthy" for her.

Speaking in a video posted to TikTok, she said, "Having every day the relationship between you and other humans being subject and observer isn't healthy for me, because it erases my humanity and my connection, and without my humanity and my connection I can't be a songwriter, which is my priority."

The "Used to Be Young" songstress became a teen idol in the late 2000s when she portrayed the title role on Disney Channel sitcom "Hannah Montana" - which chronicled the adventures of a schoolgirl who lived a double life as a world-famous pop star - before infamously shedding her child star persona in favour of a raunchier image and pledged to share "untold stories" about her life before she found fame via a series of videos on the viral app.

She said, "Sometimes it feels like my life started when Hannah Montana was born. But before Hannah there was Miley. My fantasy was to light up the world with laughter, music and iconic moments that last beyond my lifetime."

"Decades later I continue to fulfill my purpose because of the love provided by my fans. This series 'Used To Be Young' is inspired by my new single. Looking back on my life and sharing untold stories from 1992 until now (sic)."

