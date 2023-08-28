 

Sam Asghari Jobless Amid Britney Spears Divorce

The dancer-turned-actor has 'nothing in the pipeline' amid Hollywood strike and Britney divorce but he is determined to continue with his acting gigs once the strike ends.

  • Aug 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sam Asghari is still trying to get his acting career off the ground in the wake of his split from Britney Spears. The former personal trainer, 29, lodged divorce papers on August 16, citing irreconcilable differences, and is said to have no plans to go back to his old job.

"(He's a) SAG-AFTRA member, (and) is planning on continuing with acting gigs when the actors' strike comes to an end. In addition to playing characters, he's interested in hosting gigs," a source told TMZ.

"He wasn't in the middle of any projects before the strike, and obviously has nothing in the pipeline as Hollywood remains shut down, but that's where his head is at."

Sam was working at LA's Royal Personal Training when he and Britney started dating.

An insider said he is also focusing on "spending time with his family" since he split from Britney and is "mainly taking care of his mum in LA" after she returned from hospital a few weeks ago after being injured in an accident that left her needing emergency treatment.

It's been reported Britney was left alone for weeks on end before her husband Sam filed for divorce as he was regularly away working on filming projects.

One source told Page Six, "Britney wanted a fairytale and she didn't get it. She felt that Sam's love was not unconditional. Of course she feels let down…anyone would when your partner is not providing for you in the way you feel you need to be provided for."

"But he was not super present, You only have to ask, 'Where was he when Britney was filming all her Instagram videos?' He would just disappear for months to go filming and she would be left all alone. There were times when he would just get up and go."

News of the couple's split has sparked claims Sam split from Britney as her behaviour grew so erratic she would hurl knives at the walls of their LA mansion.

Sam is also said to be missing out on a multi-million dollar payday as he filed for divorce after only 14 months of marriage.The prenup he signed with Britney is said to have stated he would get a $1 million payout in the event of their split, but only for every two years they were married.

