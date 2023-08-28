Amara La Negra Breaks Silence on Her and Safaree Samuels' Dating Rumors

Cover Images/JOHN NACION Celebrity

During an Instagram Live session, the 'Love and Hip Hop: Miami' star hints that she's not dating the 41-year-old emcee and it's all a publicity stunt for TV ratings.

AceShowbiz - Amara La Negra has commented on the nature of her and Safaree Samuels' relationship amid romance rumors. During an Instagram Live session on Sunday, August 27, Amara hinted that she's not dating anyone and it's all a publicity stunt.

"Safaree never said y'alls was in a relationship, either," Amara shared, responding to a fan. The "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" star went on to say, "I've been single since the father of my kids, and I haven't had sex since the father of my kids."

She added, "Mama, mira, listen. Mira, mama. [Look, girl]. Let me put it this way. I'm a pretty smart girl, I believe that I am. I've come this far because I think I'm pretty smart. I get hired to do my job and I do what I have to do, I do it well. We have good ratings, and with that being said, I have accomplished my mission. Now, after that, you want to believe whatever it is you want to believe, that's on you. You understand?"

"Like I said before, I've been single since the father of my kids, I haven't had sex since the father of my kids, and I continue to do my job," Amara continued. "As long as you give us those ratings, I'ma give you what you want. So, if that's what you want, then that's what you see. Yass, period. If you don't get it after that, there's nothing else that I can tell you mami, okay?"

She further elaborated, "Let me tell you something. My first season of 'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' was the best season of my life. I had an amazing producer, Marie Carmen Lopez. She really embraced and showcased who I really was, what my purpose was. Second season came, we somewhat did that 'ehh.' And then third and fourth, and now on the fifth, I mean, I'm just going with the flow."

She concluded, "Whatever that means, if you're smart enough, you understand. All I'm saying is that I've been single since the father of my kids, but let's just go with it. Let's go with whatever it is that you're watching."

Amara and Safaree sparked relationship rumors earlier this year thanks to their lewd video and her beef with his ex Erica Mena. Back in April, the 41-year-old emcee shared a video of Amara teaching him how to dance seductively. The pair seemingly had a great time together as she couldn't stop smiling ear-to-ear. "Trying to teach me. Wth," the father of two captioned it, adding two crying laughing emojis. Amara then reposted the footage on her own Instagram Story.

Internet users, however, were not feeling the clips. "These women will never learn. [Erica Mena] learned the hard way. [Nicki Minaj] told y'all years ago he was an attention seeking cornball but carryon," one person wrote. "As a women knowing how he is and treats his BM, why would you even entertain him smh," another user echoed the sentiment.

