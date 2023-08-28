 

Robbie Williams and Take That Bandmate Mark Owen Reunite Onstage for 1st Time in 12 Years

The 'Better Man' singer and his former bandmate perform their 2008 hit single 'Greatest Day' at the Heritage Live concert which takes place at King Charles' Norfolk residence, the Sandringham House.

  • Aug 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Robbie Williams performed with his former Take That bandmate Mark Owen for the first time in 12 years at the former's royal gig at Sandringham. The "Angels" hitmaker topped the bill at the Heritage Live concert at King Charles' Norfolk residence over the weekend, and fans were in for a treat as Mark, who had earlier opened for Robbie, joined him to perform Take That's 2008 hit "Greatest Day", much to the delight of the 20,000-strong crowd.

The last time Robbie performed with Take That was on the 2011 "Progress Live" tour, which featured all five original members, including ex-bandmate Jason Orange. Mark, Gary Barlow and Howard Donald continue to perform as a trio.

Rob's royal gig comes after Take That reunited at The King's Coronation Concert in May. The "Back For Good" trio put on a spectacular performance at the historical show at Windsor Castle. They gave the live debut of their re-record of smash hit "Greatest Day" with Calum Scott and DJ Robin Schulz joining them onstage, and also performed fan-favorites "Shine" and "Never Forget". And they have "much more to come."

Alongside a clip of their performance, they wrote on Instagram, "It was incredible to perform live together again for the first time in 4 years and there is so much more to come. We're back for good."

The new version of "Greatest Days" marked the group's first new music since their "Odyssey Greatest Hits" album in 2018. Before playing the concert as a three-piece, fans wildly speculated that a reunion of the original line-up could be on the cards "soon."

The pop group has performed as a trio since the 2014 departure of Jason, but a social media post by the "Relight My Fire" hitmakers led many to believe that all five members were getting back together. Robbie vacated the band in 1995, a year before their original split. The official Instagram of the group posted footage of the five-piece performing their 1995 hit "Never Forget" with the caption, "Never forget we will have fun like this again... someday soon."

