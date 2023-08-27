Lisa Snowdon Insists She Doesn't Need Wedding to Validate Relationship With Fiance

Instagram Celebrity

Aug 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lisa Snowdon has no plans to tie the knot with her fiance George Smart. The 51-year-old model - who previously dated Hollywood heartthrob George Clooney, 62, for five years on and off between 2000 and 2005 - said yes to her partner's proposal in 2016, but she doesn't think it's necessary to make things "official" by walking down the aisle.

"To be honest, we feel like we're already married. I don't think a certificate or a big party will change anything. It feels perfect the way it is. I've always been able to visualise what I want, but marriage is something I've never envisaged. I know it sounds unromantic, but my parents split up when I was young, so I don't know if that union of marriage is all it's cracked up to be," she told Best UK.

Lisa first met George two decades ago before the pair were reunited through friends and she confessed that her love life was in "limbo" before their romance. The brunette beauty previously told HELLO! magazine, "For a long time, I was kind of in limbo about what I deserved from a relationship."

"It was only when I took time out to reassess what I'd been doing as far as relationships go - the kind of people I was attracting and how that made me feel about myself - that I could work out what I did want and channel that. That's when George came back into my life."

