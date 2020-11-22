 
 

Josh Groban Calls New Album His 'Saving Grace' Amid Pandemic

Music

The 'Raise Me Up' hitmaker has just released a new studio album titled 'Harmony' featuring the likes of Sara Bareilles, Leslie Odom Jr., and Kirk Franklin.

  • Nov 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Recording timeless classics in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic became singer Josh Groban's "saving grace."

The "You Raise Me Up" hitmaker had only recorded a handful of tracks for his new album, "Harmony", before the COVID-19 crisis really took hold earlier this year (20), and Groban was unsure how the project would move forward.

"Harmony was recorded in two parts," he shares in a statement. "Before the pandemic we recorded about five songs, with the full intention of making this an album of classics that I love and have always wanted to sing. Beautiful in its simplicity of scope. We were recording and finding songs between concerts and fully expected to continue doing that for the next couple of months."

"Then, sound was replaced with solitude. To have nothing but space, and to be sharing in a collective global tragedy, changed everything. Suddenly I was not steering the ship confidently on course. The waves had to take me to, hopefully, some sunlight. The result is an album that began to take a new shape."

Once he was ready to head back into the studio, Groban relished the opportunity to throw himself into the Broadway standards and old favourites he had always loved.

"When I was finally able to really sing again, to interpret, to immerse myself in these timeless melodies and stories, it became my saving grace and not just a pleasure," he continues.

"Musicians and producers from all over the country and the world blended together from their respective studios and homes. The title of the album represents the seemingly miraculous full picture of those efforts becoming clear."

"Harmony" features collaborations with artists including Sara Bareilles, Kirk Franklin, and Leslie Odom Jr., as well as two original tunes, and was released on Friday (20Nov20).

Groban will celebrate its launch with his latest livestream concert on America's Thanksgiving holiday (26Nov20).

Tickets for the show, which kicks off at 4pm EST, are available here: JoshGroban.com/Livestream/Harmony.

He will also be taking fans behind the scenes of his virtual tour on upcoming TV special "Josh Groban: An Evening of Harmony", which premieres on America's PBS network on 28 November.

