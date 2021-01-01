 
 

Josh Groban Hopes for People to Reconnect in New Year After Election Causes Division

WENN
Celebrity

The 'All That Echoes' singer is looking forward to 'sobering' New Year's Eve as the ongoing Covid-10 pandemic led to a lot of restrictions for the annual celebrations everywhere.

  • Jan 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Singer Josh Groban is anticipating a "sobering" New Year's Eve (31Dec20) as he reflects on the tough year that was 2020.

The musician believes many will be hoping to achieve the same dreams they had originally planned for this year after having to put everything on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said, "We're in a unique position now, in that many of our hopes (for 2021) are the same."

"Prior to this year, we all had our own treadmills we were running on, and our own thoughts about what we wanted to accomplish, what diet we want to try, all the stuff we wanted."

"I think this New Year's Eve will be sobering for a lot of people, including myself."

The "Hidden Away" hitmaker - who is in a relationship with actress and writer Schuyler Helford - hopes the new year will see people able to "connect safely" with one another once again.

The American star continued, "In my country, we're so divided. Between the (presidential) election and the pandemic, we're all exhausted, isolated and afraid, so my hope for '21 is that we find vaccines, and get over this pandemic and connect safely with each other again, which is something we all crave."

And on a personal level, Josh is eager to tour again.

He added in an interview with Sorted magazine, "I hope we all come back to what makes us who we are. Music will play a big part of that for me."

"I'd love to travel and sing in front of an audience again - but my main hope for '21 is that we start bridging the divide we have right now."

Henry Golding's Wife Approves of His 'Monsoon' Gay Love Scenes

Ben Whishaw Never Received Full Script of James Bond Movie 'No Time to Die'

