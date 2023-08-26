 

Corey Taylor Became 'Every Cliche' He Hated During Battle With Alcohol Addiction

Corey Taylor Became 'Every Cliche' He Hated During Battle With Alcohol Addiction
Instagram
Celebrity

The Slipknot frontman was full of self-loathing when he was 'a full-blown alcoholic' as the booze addiction impacted his personal life and work as a lead vocalist.

  • Aug 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Corey Taylor has remembered how he couldn't sing in key amid his alcohol addiction that saw him " f***ing 10 chicks a night" and doing "horrible s***." The Slipknot and Stone Sour rocker, 49, cites his lack of self-love and confidence for his battle with booze addiction and admitted his bad habits took a toll on both his mental health and his ability to do his job as frontman.

"I was a full-blown alcoholic. I wanted to stay drunk so I could do horrible s*** because of my depression, because of my lack of self-confidence. I had become every cliche I hated because of it," he said to the latest issue of Metal Hammer magazine.

"You may have a family at home, but you may be running around f***ing 10 chicks a night because of that lack of self-love. When you drink that much booze, who you are becomes very washy. There's something in you that's empty. Something in you that feels like chewing tinfoil."

"Health-wise, it was really f***ng me up. The first three months of working on [2004 LP] 'Vol.3' were a washout for me, because my voice was so shot from the boozing and the lifestyle. I couldn't stay in key, I couldn't hit any of the heavy s***, I'd get half a take and I'd spoil it. The other guys did not appreciate it, 'Goddamn it, dude, you're never f***ing here, you're always wasted, it's obvious you don't give a f***.' "

  Editors' Pick

Three-times-married Corey got sober after his first marriage to Scarlett Stone ended in 2007, however, he relapsed and finally got sober fully in 2010, though he admits he fights "every day" not to revert back to his old ways.

Asked when his wake-up call was, he recalled, "All the dramas in my life catching up with me. My fiancee at the time, later my wife [Scarlett, his first wife], had come out to LA to see what the f*** I was up to and confront me about it."

"We got a room at [LA hotel] The Hyatt House, we were going to talk, but we went out and I got f***ing s***-faced. That was when I tried to jump off the balcony of this eighth-storey room. My friend Tom grabbed the back of my shirt and pulled me back. It was a heavy night."

Corey added of when he got sober, "The first time was literally the next day. It lasted three years, until my marriage ended. Then I started drinking again for about three years until it was, like, 'I don't get anything from this anymore.' That was 2010. Trust me, it's a struggle every day 'cos of how my brain works and how I am as a person."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Olivia Rodrigo Told by Jack White Her 'Only Job' Is to Write Radio Hits

Monica Bellucci Hails Tim Burton After Confirming Their Romance
Related Posts
Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Devastated' as He's 'Very, Very Sick' With COVID Despite Being Vaccinated

Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Devastated' as He's 'Very, Very Sick' With COVID Despite Being Vaccinated

Corey Taylor Slams Cancel Culture: No One Can Handle Real Talk Anymore

Corey Taylor Slams Cancel Culture: No One Can Handle Real Talk Anymore

Artist of the Week: Corey Taylor

Artist of the Week: Corey Taylor

Corey Taylor Launches Into Expletive-Laden Tirade Against Anti-Maskers

Corey Taylor Launches Into Expletive-Laden Tirade Against Anti-Maskers

Latest News
Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Opens Up on Difficult Relationship With Mother-in-Law
  • Aug 27, 2023

Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Opens Up on Difficult Relationship With Mother-in-Law

Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling's Divorce Finalized Five Months After Split
  • Aug 27, 2023

Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling's Divorce Finalized Five Months After Split

Miley Cyrus Addresses Her Distant Relationship With Dad Billy Ray After Her Parents' Divorce
  • Aug 27, 2023

Miley Cyrus Addresses Her Distant Relationship With Dad Billy Ray After Her Parents' Divorce

Josh Groban Falls Sick With Covid-19, Takes a Break From Broadway
  • Aug 27, 2023

Josh Groban Falls Sick With Covid-19, Takes a Break From Broadway

Monica Bellucci Hails Tim Burton After Confirming Their Romance
  • Aug 27, 2023

Monica Bellucci Hails Tim Burton After Confirming Their Romance

Corey Taylor Became 'Every Cliche' He Hated During Battle With Alcohol Addiction
  • Aug 26, 2023

Corey Taylor Became 'Every Cliche' He Hated During Battle With Alcohol Addiction

Most Read
Nicki Minaj Expresses Excitement After Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Her Swatting Suspect
Celebrity

Nicki Minaj Expresses Excitement After Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Her Swatting Suspect

Yung Miami and Future Seen Getting Cozy After Her Split From Diddy

Yung Miami and Future Seen Getting Cozy After Her Split From Diddy

Eva Marcille Defended by Fans Amid Concerns About Her Slimmer Look

Eva Marcille Defended by Fans Amid Concerns About Her Slimmer Look

Asian Doll Declares She's 'Never Leaving' OnlyFans After Making $100K in Just One Day

Asian Doll Declares She's 'Never Leaving' OnlyFans After Making $100K in Just One Day

Chrisean Rock to Leave The U.S. 'Real Soon' Ahead of Baby's Arrival

Chrisean Rock to Leave The U.S. 'Real Soon' Ahead of Baby's Arrival

Halle Bailey Backs Up Sister Chloe as She Appears to Hit Back at Funky Dineva's Diss

Halle Bailey Backs Up Sister Chloe as She Appears to Hit Back at Funky Dineva's Diss

Shania Twain Uncomfortable With Her Femininity as Teen

Shania Twain Uncomfortable With Her Femininity as Teen

Britney Spears Sparks Concern After Getting Close With Ex-Con Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Britney Spears Sparks Concern After Getting Close With Ex-Con Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Jamie Foxx Spotted Enjoying Romantic Dinner Date With Mystery Woman in Malibu

Jamie Foxx Spotted Enjoying Romantic Dinner Date With Mystery Woman in Malibu