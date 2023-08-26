 

Olivia Rodrigo Told by Jack White Her 'Only Job' Is to Write Radio Hits

Olivia Rodrigo Told by Jack White Her 'Only Job' Is to Write Radio Hits
Instagram
Music

The 'Drivers License' hitmaker reveals a songwriting advice she received from the White Stripes alum, saying the male musician told her to focus on making radio-worthy music.

  • Aug 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo got a letter of advice from Jack White. The White Stripes alum, 48, said to the 20-year-old Grammy winner that her "only job" is to write radio-worthy music.

"He wrote me this letter the first time I met him that said, 'Your only job is to write music that you would want to hear on the radio.' I mean, writing songs that you would like to hear on the radio is in fact very hard," Olivia said in an interview with The New York Times.

St. Vincent - whose real name is Anne Clark - also had this praise for the star in the profile, "I've never met anyone so young and so effortlessly self-possessed. [Rodrigo] knows who she is and what she wants - and doesn't seem to be in any way afraid of voicing that. And just a really lovely girl too. I've never heard her say a bad word about anyone."

  Editors' Pick

Olivia recently revealed she "felt immense pressure" making her second album, "GUTS", the follow-up to her record-breaking 2021 debut LP "SOUR". Speaking on Hits Radio Breakfast to Fleur East and James Barr, she said, "Making this album definitely had its ups and downs."

"And there were some days where I'm just like, wow, the pressure is just insurmountable. I just feel, I don't know what I'm gonna do, and other days where it was really fun and, you know, had a great time. But uh, you know, I think at the end of the day, the most important thing, it sounds like so cheesy and cliche, but I just wanted to make an album that I really liked and felt really proud of."

Although she was an actress before, Olivia's music career saw her catapulted to new heights of fame in 2021, with the record-breaking success of her viral hit "Driver's License", which became the UK's longest-running number one debut single since Gnarls Barkley's 2006 hit "Crazy", while also consistently topping the charts in the US and elsewhere.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Michael Fassbender Reflects on His Struggle With Fame

Corey Taylor Became 'Every Cliche' He Hated During Battle With Alcohol Addiction
Related Posts
Olivia Rodrigo Regrets Her Romantic Decision After 'Sour' Album

Olivia Rodrigo Regrets Her Romantic Decision After 'Sour' Album

Olivia Rodrigo Raises Eyebrows Following Night Out With Joe Locke

Olivia Rodrigo Raises Eyebrows Following Night Out With Joe Locke

Olivia Rodrigo Felt 'Insurmountable' Pressure During the Making of Her Second Album

Olivia Rodrigo Felt 'Insurmountable' Pressure During the Making of Her Second Album

Olivia Rodrigo Gives In to Her Ex's Temptation in 'Bad Idea Right?' Music Video

Olivia Rodrigo Gives In to Her Ex's Temptation in 'Bad Idea Right?' Music Video

Latest News
Corey Taylor Became 'Every Cliche' He Hated During Battle With Alcohol Addiction
  • Aug 26, 2023

Corey Taylor Became 'Every Cliche' He Hated During Battle With Alcohol Addiction

Steve Harvey 'So Pissed Off' After Employee Posted Negative Tweet From His Account
  • Aug 26, 2023

Steve Harvey 'So Pissed Off' After Employee Posted Negative Tweet From His Account

Olivia Rodrigo Told by Jack White Her 'Only Job' Is to Write Radio Hits
  • Aug 26, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Told by Jack White Her 'Only Job' Is to Write Radio Hits

Julia Fox Debuts Hair Transformation by Going Platinum Blonde
  • Aug 26, 2023

Julia Fox Debuts Hair Transformation by Going Platinum Blonde

Michael Fassbender Reflects on His Struggle With Fame
  • Aug 26, 2023

Michael Fassbender Reflects on His Struggle With Fame

John Stamos Appears Youthful in New Steamy Photo After His 60th Birthday
  • Aug 26, 2023

John Stamos Appears Youthful in New Steamy Photo After His 60th Birthday

Most Read
Carlos Santana 'Sincerely' Apologizes for Making Anti-Trans Comments During Concert
Music

Carlos Santana 'Sincerely' Apologizes for Making Anti-Trans Comments During Concert

Miley Cyrus Admits Sinead O'Connor Was 'Right' About Her Getting 'Pimped' by Music Industry

Miley Cyrus Admits Sinead O'Connor Was 'Right' About Her Getting 'Pimped' by Music Industry

Jacquees Claims Ella Mai Still Blocks Him on Social Media After 'Trip' Remix Controversy

Jacquees Claims Ella Mai Still Blocks Him on Social Media After 'Trip' Remix Controversy

Drake Fans Left Disappointed Upon Learning That His New Album Wasn't Released

Drake Fans Left Disappointed Upon Learning That His New Album Wasn't Released

Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Flashes the Crowd Onstage at Motley Crue Concert

Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Flashes the Crowd Onstage at Motley Crue Concert

Miley Cyrus Reflects on Her Past in Emotional Music Video for 'Used to Be Young'

Miley Cyrus Reflects on Her Past in Emotional Music Video for 'Used to Be Young'

Justin Bieber Hires New Lawyer to End Contract With Scooter Braun That Should Expire in 2027

Justin Bieber Hires New Lawyer to End Contract With Scooter Braun That Should Expire in 2027

Billie Eilish Credits Lana Del Rey for Changing Music With 'Born to Die' Album

Billie Eilish Credits Lana Del Rey for Changing Music With 'Born to Die' Album

Carly Rae Jepsen Reportedly Parts Ways With Scooter Braun

Carly Rae Jepsen Reportedly Parts Ways With Scooter Braun