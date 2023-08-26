Olivia Rodrigo Told by Jack White Her 'Only Job' Is to Write Radio Hits

Instagram Music

The 'Drivers License' hitmaker reveals a songwriting advice she received from the White Stripes alum, saying the male musician told her to focus on making radio-worthy music.

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo got a letter of advice from Jack White. The White Stripes alum, 48, said to the 20-year-old Grammy winner that her "only job" is to write radio-worthy music.

"He wrote me this letter the first time I met him that said, 'Your only job is to write music that you would want to hear on the radio.' I mean, writing songs that you would like to hear on the radio is in fact very hard," Olivia said in an interview with The New York Times.

St. Vincent - whose real name is Anne Clark - also had this praise for the star in the profile, "I've never met anyone so young and so effortlessly self-possessed. [Rodrigo] knows who she is and what she wants - and doesn't seem to be in any way afraid of voicing that. And just a really lovely girl too. I've never heard her say a bad word about anyone."

Olivia recently revealed she "felt immense pressure" making her second album, "GUTS", the follow-up to her record-breaking 2021 debut LP "SOUR". Speaking on Hits Radio Breakfast to Fleur East and James Barr, she said, "Making this album definitely had its ups and downs."

"And there were some days where I'm just like, wow, the pressure is just insurmountable. I just feel, I don't know what I'm gonna do, and other days where it was really fun and, you know, had a great time. But uh, you know, I think at the end of the day, the most important thing, it sounds like so cheesy and cliche, but I just wanted to make an album that I really liked and felt really proud of."

Although she was an actress before, Olivia's music career saw her catapulted to new heights of fame in 2021, with the record-breaking success of her viral hit "Driver's License", which became the UK's longest-running number one debut single since Gnarls Barkley's 2006 hit "Crazy", while also consistently topping the charts in the US and elsewhere.

