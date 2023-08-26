 

'Below Deck' Star Gary King Shuts Down Sexual Assault Accusation

'Below Deck' Star Gary King Shuts Down Sexual Assault Accusation
Instagram
Celebrity

Shortly after being accused of forcing himself on his show's crew member, the 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star deems the allegation 'so weird' and 'far from the truth.'

  • Aug 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gary King has broken silence on sexual assault allegation leveled at him. Shortly after being accused of forcing himself on his show's crew member, the "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" star shut down the claim and deemed it "far from the truth."

On Thursday, August 24, the cast member of the Bravo series set the record straight on the alleged sexual misconduct on his Instagram page. In the comments section of his Instagram post, he clarified by writing, "I have never sexually harassed someone in my life, and I will never."

Gary was replying to an Instagram user's comment demanding him to speak up about the matter. "@rollingstone has got your number, why no comment? Get sober, get clarity and stop your sexual misconduct. Your mom will be proud," the comment read.

In a separate statement, Gary went on to confirm that the crew member, whose name is Samantha Suarez, accusing him of wrongdoing is not telling the truth. He claimed, "Yes she is [lying]. But I will not get into it through comments. Thanks."

  Editors' Pick

"It's so weird, it's also so far from the truth. She always wanted a platform and unfortunately I'm the unlucky target," the TV star continued via his social media account. "I'm not going to let some lying girl get to me… read that article fully, multiple times, and this happened to her on multiple seasons … seems odd."

Replying to more Instagram comments, Gary stated, "Please tell me who I've harassed from bd … if I did I'm sure they would have said something and not some random person." He added, "Please can you tell me where I have sexually harassed multiple women … you're watching the wrong show pal."

Gary King Instagram

Gary King denied the sexual harassment allegation leveled at him via his Instagram page.

Earlier that day, Gary made headlines after Samantha publicly accused him of sexual harassment. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she claimed that he attempted "to force himself" on her when she was on assignment during production of the show's season 4 back in July 2022. The incident reportedly took place in a hotel, where the crew and cast members were staying, in Sardinia, Italy.

In the wake of the allegation, Bravo, the network which airs "Below Deck Sailing Yacht", issued a statement to the outlet. "Bravo is committed to maintaining a safe and respectful workplace for cast and crew on our reality shows," the statement read. "The concerns Ms. Suarez raised in July 2022 were investigated at that time and action was taken based on the findings."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tyga Responds to Blac Chyna's Child Support Demand Following Tokyo Toni's Diss
Related Posts
'Below Deck' Star Gary King Allegedly Sexually Assaults Show's Crew Member

'Below Deck' Star Gary King Allegedly Sexually Assaults Show's Crew Member

Latest News
'Below Deck' Star Gary King Shuts Down Sexual Assault Accusation
  • Aug 26, 2023

'Below Deck' Star Gary King Shuts Down Sexual Assault Accusation

Tyga Responds to Blac Chyna's Child Support Demand Following Tokyo Toni's Diss
  • Aug 26, 2023

Tyga Responds to Blac Chyna's Child Support Demand Following Tokyo Toni's Diss

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Copies Kim Kardashian's Look in New Outing
  • Aug 26, 2023

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Copies Kim Kardashian's Look in New Outing

Jamie Foxx 'Blessed' to Be Driving Again Months After Health Crisis
  • Aug 26, 2023

Jamie Foxx 'Blessed' to Be Driving Again Months After Health Crisis

Plies Makes Fun of Donald Trump's Arrest
  • Aug 26, 2023

Plies Makes Fun of Donald Trump's Arrest

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Asks for Significant Increase to $129K-Per-Month Child Support
  • Aug 26, 2023

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Asks for Significant Increase to $129K-Per-Month Child Support

Most Read
Photo of Blac Youngsta's Brother's Murder Suspect Released After the Rapper's Ominous Posts
Celebrity

Photo of Blac Youngsta's Brother's Murder Suspect Released After the Rapper's Ominous Posts

Kerry Katona Justifies Selling Her Racy Contents, Feels 'Empowered' by OnlyFans

Kerry Katona Justifies Selling Her Racy Contents, Feels 'Empowered' by OnlyFans

Nicki Minaj Expresses Excitement After Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Her Swatting Suspect

Nicki Minaj Expresses Excitement After Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Her Swatting Suspect

Salma Hayek's New Sizzling Photo Prompts Sharon Stone to Gush Over Her Hotness

Salma Hayek's New Sizzling Photo Prompts Sharon Stone to Gush Over Her Hotness

Yung Miami and Future Seen Getting Cozy After Her Split From Diddy

Yung Miami and Future Seen Getting Cozy After Her Split From Diddy

Eva Marcille Defended by Fans Amid Concerns About Her Slimmer Look

Eva Marcille Defended by Fans Amid Concerns About Her Slimmer Look

Asian Doll Declares She's 'Never Leaving' OnlyFans After Making $100K in Just One Day

Asian Doll Declares She's 'Never Leaving' OnlyFans After Making $100K in Just One Day

Kevin Costner Determined to 'Outplay' Estranged Wife as He Continues His Silent Treatment

Kevin Costner Determined to 'Outplay' Estranged Wife as He Continues His Silent Treatment

Andy Cohen Admits to Feeling 'Nervous

Andy Cohen Admits to Feeling 'Nervous" about Kissing Jennifer Lawrence on 'WWHL'