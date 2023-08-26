 

LeBron James' Family Optimist After Bronny's Heart Condition Diagnosis Is Revealed

LeBron James' Family Optimist After Bronny's Heart Condition Diagnosis Is Revealed
Instagram
Celebrity

The Los Angeles Lakers star's firstborn suffered cardiac arrest on July 24 when practicing with his college team at University of South California's Galen Center.

  • Aug 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Doctors have finally found out what caused LeBron James' son Bronny James' sudden cardiac arrest last month. A James family spokesperson shared on Friday, August 25 that following an extensive testing, they've discovered that the young athlete has a congenital heart defect.

"After a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center led by Dr. Matthew W. Martinez, the probable cause of Mr. James' sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) has been identified," the spokesperson said. "It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated."

Through the statement, the family noted that they're "very confident in Bronny's full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future." The spokesperson concluded, "We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family's request for privacy."

  Editors' Pick

Bronny suffered cardiac arrest on July 24 when practicing with his college team at University of South California's Galen Center. The 18-year-old was then rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he was treated in an intensive care unit and eventually transported to general care. In a statement a day later, LeBron's spokesperson said that "he is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU."

Addressing his firstborn's condition after the health scare, LeBron wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I'm so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love."

The Los Angeles Lakers star went on to note that he would "have more to say" when their family is "ready." Despite that, he was grateful for the widespread support that Bronny has received thus far.

Earlier this month, the father-and-son duo were spotted visiting Mayo Clinic in Rochester. The Jameses were photographed entering the medical facility on Monday, August 7. Following the visit, they were joined by some friends for a dinner at Terza Ristorante in downtown. For the outing, LeBron opted for a casual look in an all-black ensemble. His son mirrored the look as he donned a white shirt and black jacket.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kim Zolciak Hit With Another Lawsuit Over More Than $150K Credit Card Debt Amid Divorce

Britney Spears' Head Not Injured During 'Explosive' Fight With Sam Asghari
Related Posts
LeBron James and Son Bronny Visit Mayo Clinic After Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James and Son Bronny Visit Mayo Clinic After Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James 'Grateful' His Son Bronny Is 'Doing Great' After Discharged From Hospital

LeBron James 'Grateful' His Son Bronny Is 'Doing Great' After Discharged From Hospital

LeBron James' Son to Continue Recovery at Home as He's Discharged From Hospital After Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James' Son to Continue Recovery at Home as He's Discharged From Hospital After Cardiac Arrest

Latest News
Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Flashes the Crowd Onstage at Motley Crue Concert
  • Aug 26, 2023

Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Flashes the Crowd Onstage at Motley Crue Concert

Beyonce Stops Show Due to Audio Snafu at 'Renaissance' Tour's Arizona Stop
  • Aug 26, 2023

Beyonce Stops Show Due to Audio Snafu at 'Renaissance' Tour's Arizona Stop

Miley Cyrus Admits Sinead O'Connor Was 'Right' About Her Getting 'Pimped' by Music Industry
  • Aug 26, 2023

Miley Cyrus Admits Sinead O'Connor Was 'Right' About Her Getting 'Pimped' by Music Industry

Britney Spears' Head Not Injured During 'Explosive' Fight With Sam Asghari
  • Aug 26, 2023

Britney Spears' Head Not Injured During 'Explosive' Fight With Sam Asghari

LeBron James' Family Optimist After Bronny's Heart Condition Diagnosis Is Revealed
  • Aug 26, 2023

LeBron James' Family Optimist After Bronny's Heart Condition Diagnosis Is Revealed

Kim Zolciak Hit With Another Lawsuit Over More Than $150K Credit Card Debt Amid Divorce
  • Aug 26, 2023

Kim Zolciak Hit With Another Lawsuit Over More Than $150K Credit Card Debt Amid Divorce

Most Read
Alabama Barker Proudly Poses in New Photos After Body-Shaming Comments
Celebrity

Alabama Barker Proudly Poses in New Photos After Body-Shaming Comments

Photo of Blac Youngsta's Brother's Murder Suspect Released After the Rapper's Ominous Posts

Photo of Blac Youngsta's Brother's Murder Suspect Released After the Rapper's Ominous Posts

Saweetie and YG Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Saweetie and YG Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Kerry Katona Justifies Selling Her Racy Contents, Feels 'Empowered' by OnlyFans

Kerry Katona Justifies Selling Her Racy Contents, Feels 'Empowered' by OnlyFans

Nicki Minaj Expresses Excitement After Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Her Swatting Suspect

Nicki Minaj Expresses Excitement After Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Her Swatting Suspect

Salma Hayek's New Sizzling Photo Prompts Sharon Stone to Gush Over Her Hotness

Salma Hayek's New Sizzling Photo Prompts Sharon Stone to Gush Over Her Hotness

Zendaya Explains Why She's Keeping Her Tom Holland Romance in Private

Zendaya Explains Why She's Keeping Her Tom Holland Romance in Private

Yung Miami and Future Seen Getting Cozy After Her Split From Diddy

Yung Miami and Future Seen Getting Cozy After Her Split From Diddy

Kevin Costner Determined to 'Outplay' Estranged Wife as He Continues His Silent Treatment

Kevin Costner Determined to 'Outplay' Estranged Wife as He Continues His Silent Treatment