LeBron James' Family Optimist After Bronny's Heart Condition Diagnosis Is Revealed

Aug 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Doctors have finally found out what caused LeBron James' son Bronny James' sudden cardiac arrest last month. A James family spokesperson shared on Friday, August 25 that following an extensive testing, they've discovered that the young athlete has a congenital heart defect.

"After a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center led by Dr. Matthew W. Martinez, the probable cause of Mr. James' sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) has been identified," the spokesperson said. "It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated."

Through the statement, the family noted that they're "very confident in Bronny's full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future." The spokesperson concluded, "We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family's request for privacy."

Bronny suffered cardiac arrest on July 24 when practicing with his college team at University of South California's Galen Center. The 18-year-old was then rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he was treated in an intensive care unit and eventually transported to general care. In a statement a day later, LeBron's spokesperson said that "he is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU."

Addressing his firstborn's condition after the health scare, LeBron wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I'm so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love."

The Los Angeles Lakers star went on to note that he would "have more to say" when their family is "ready." Despite that, he was grateful for the widespread support that Bronny has received thus far.

Earlier this month, the father-and-son duo were spotted visiting Mayo Clinic in Rochester. The Jameses were photographed entering the medical facility on Monday, August 7. Following the visit, they were joined by some friends for a dinner at Terza Ristorante in downtown. For the outing, LeBron opted for a casual look in an all-black ensemble. His son mirrored the look as he donned a white shirt and black jacket.

