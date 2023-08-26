Brad Pitt 'Very Careful' About His Love Life Amid Ines de Ramon Relationship

Cover Images/Instagram/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor is 'happy being low-key' about his romance and wants to 'let things grow naturally' between him and girlfriend Ines.

Aug 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brad Pitt is taking it slow with Ines de Ramon. The 59-year-old movie star and Ines have been in a relationship for almost a year, but Brad is happy to take his time with his latest romance.

"Brad and Ines are still seeing each other and having fun. They enjoy each other's company and have similar interests. They're both creative, like to travel, and are happy being low-key. Things are good between them, but Brad isn't rushing anything," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

The Hollywood star is "very careful" about his love life and he's determined to "let things grow naturally" with Ines. The insider shared, "Brad is very careful and intentional about who he dates. He likes to ease into things and let things grow naturally."

In February, meanwhile, a source revealed that Ines was "smitten" with Brad. The 30-year-old beauty started dating the film star back in 2022, and since then, they've had a great time bonding over their "shared interests."

The source told Entertainment Tonight at the time, "Brad and Ines are enjoying their relationship and taking things day by day. Brad is a romantic and a true gentleman. He goes out of his way to make Ines feel special. Brad and Ines have connected over their shared interests and experiences. Ines is Brad's type, and she is incredibly smitten with him. Her friends are very happy for her."

Brad - who was previously married to Hollywood stars Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie - is also keen to "live in the moment." The insider added, "Brad has a lot of regrets about his past, but he is doing his best to move forward and live in the moment. He is happy right now."

