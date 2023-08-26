 

Brad Pitt 'Very Careful' About His Love Life Amid Ines de Ramon Relationship

Brad Pitt 'Very Careful' About His Love Life Amid Ines de Ramon Relationship
Cover Images/Instagram/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor is 'happy being low-key' about his romance and wants to 'let things grow naturally' between him and girlfriend Ines.

  • Aug 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brad Pitt is taking it slow with Ines de Ramon. The 59-year-old movie star and Ines have been in a relationship for almost a year, but Brad is happy to take his time with his latest romance.

"Brad and Ines are still seeing each other and having fun. They enjoy each other's company and have similar interests. They're both creative, like to travel, and are happy being low-key. Things are good between them, but Brad isn't rushing anything," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

The Hollywood star is "very careful" about his love life and he's determined to "let things grow naturally" with Ines. The insider shared, "Brad is very careful and intentional about who he dates. He likes to ease into things and let things grow naturally."

  Editors' Pick

In February, meanwhile, a source revealed that Ines was "smitten" with Brad. The 30-year-old beauty started dating the film star back in 2022, and since then, they've had a great time bonding over their "shared interests."

The source told Entertainment Tonight at the time, "Brad and Ines are enjoying their relationship and taking things day by day. Brad is a romantic and a true gentleman. He goes out of his way to make Ines feel special. Brad and Ines have connected over their shared interests and experiences. Ines is Brad's type, and she is incredibly smitten with him. Her friends are very happy for her."

Brad - who was previously married to Hollywood stars Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie - is also keen to "live in the moment." The insider added, "Brad has a lot of regrets about his past, but he is doing his best to move forward and live in the moment. He is happy right now."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Spice Girls Developing Coming-of-Age Movie Using Their Hit Singles

Donald Trump Cashing in on His Mugshot by Selling Merch Featuring the Photo
Related Posts
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Allegedly Had 'Wall of Caviar' at Their Wedding

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Allegedly Had 'Wall of Caviar' at Their Wedding

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Agree to Mediation Amid Vineyard Dispute

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Agree to Mediation Amid Vineyard Dispute

Brad Pitt, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence Among A-Listers to Have Voted for Union's Strike

Brad Pitt, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence Among A-Listers to Have Voted for Union's Strike

Brad Pitt 'Furious' After Being Mocked as 'Not Winemaker' in Legal Docs

Brad Pitt 'Furious' After Being Mocked as 'Not Winemaker' in Legal Docs

Latest News
Donald Trump Cashing in on His Mugshot by Selling Merch Featuring the Photo
  • Aug 26, 2023

Donald Trump Cashing in on His Mugshot by Selling Merch Featuring the Photo

Kelis and Bill Murray Call It Quits After Dating for Two Months
  • Aug 26, 2023

Kelis and Bill Murray Call It Quits After Dating for Two Months

Brad Pitt 'Very Careful' About His Love Life Amid Ines de Ramon Relationship
  • Aug 26, 2023

Brad Pitt 'Very Careful' About His Love Life Amid Ines de Ramon Relationship

'Teen Mom' Star Catelynn Lowell Insists Husband Tyler Never Fat-Shamed Her Amid Speculations
  • Aug 26, 2023

'Teen Mom' Star Catelynn Lowell Insists Husband Tyler Never Fat-Shamed Her Amid Speculations

Spice Girls Developing Coming-of-Age Movie Using Their Hit Singles
  • Aug 26, 2023

Spice Girls Developing Coming-of-Age Movie Using Their Hit Singles

Mica Paris' Car Stolen From Outside Her House
  • Aug 26, 2023

Mica Paris' Car Stolen From Outside Her House

Most Read
Alabama Barker Proudly Poses in New Photos After Body-Shaming Comments
Celebrity

Alabama Barker Proudly Poses in New Photos After Body-Shaming Comments

Photo of Blac Youngsta's Brother's Murder Suspect Released After the Rapper's Ominous Posts

Photo of Blac Youngsta's Brother's Murder Suspect Released After the Rapper's Ominous Posts

Saweetie and YG Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Saweetie and YG Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Kerry Katona Justifies Selling Her Racy Contents, Feels 'Empowered' by OnlyFans

Kerry Katona Justifies Selling Her Racy Contents, Feels 'Empowered' by OnlyFans

Salma Hayek's New Sizzling Photo Prompts Sharon Stone to Gush Over Her Hotness

Salma Hayek's New Sizzling Photo Prompts Sharon Stone to Gush Over Her Hotness

Nicki Minaj Expresses Excitement After Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Her Swatting Suspect

Nicki Minaj Expresses Excitement After Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Her Swatting Suspect

Zendaya Explains Why She's Keeping Her Tom Holland Romance in Private

Zendaya Explains Why She's Keeping Her Tom Holland Romance in Private

Yung Miami and Future Seen Getting Cozy After Her Split From Diddy

Yung Miami and Future Seen Getting Cozy After Her Split From Diddy

Eva Marcille Defended by Fans Amid Concerns About Her Slimmer Look

Eva Marcille Defended by Fans Amid Concerns About Her Slimmer Look