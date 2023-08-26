 

Donald Trump Cashing in on His Mugshot by Selling Merch Featuring the Photo

Amid his presidential bid, the MAGA ringleader and his team have put his mugshot on merchandise for sale seemingly to raise money for his political campaign.

  • Aug 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump's campaign team have begun selling merchandise that features his mugshot. The historic mugshot was unveiled by authorities in Georgia after the former US President - who has been accused of trying to overturn his electoral defeat in 2020 - turned himself in at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta.

Subsequently, Trump, 77, posted his own mugshot on X, which was formerly known as Twitter. Marking Trump's first message on X since January 2021, the post also featured a link to his official website.

The mugshot has already been attached to various bits of merchandise by Trump's team, including T-shirts, coffee mugs, and bumper stickers.

Trump and 18 co-defendants were given a Friday, August 25 deadline to voluntarily surrender after they were charged with trying to overturn the election result.

The billionaire businessman repeatedly claimed to be the victim of a political "witch hunt." Earlier this month, Trump - who served as the 45th US President between 2017 and 2021 - took to social media to rubbish the allegations and to also question the integrity of the legal process.

Trump - who still plans to run in the next US election - wrote on Truth Social at the time, "So, the Witch Hunt continues! 19 people Indicated tonight, including the former President of the United States, me, by an out of control and very corrupt District Attorney who campaigned and raised money on, 'I will get Trump.' "

"And what about those Indictment Documents put out today, long before the Grand Jury even voted, and then quickly withdrawn? Sounds Rigged to me! Why didn't they Indict 2.5 years ago? Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign. Witch Hunt! (sic)"

