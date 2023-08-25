 

Chrisean Rock to Leave The U.S. 'Real Soon' Ahead of Baby's Arrival

Chrisean Rock to Leave The U.S. 'Real Soon' Ahead of Baby's Arrival
A few days after reminding her fans that she is welcoming her baby with Blueface soon, the 'Word to My Brother' raptress reveals her plan to move out of the country via social media.

AceShowbiz - Chrisean Rock might be moving out from the United States. Ahead of giving birth to her first child whom she shares with rapper Blueface, the "Baddies East" star revealed her plan to leave the country "real soon."

The "Word to My Brother" raptress shared her plan with her fans via X, which was formerly known as Twitter. In a tweet, she spilled, "I'm leaving this country real soon." However, she did not give any further details on the matter.

Chriseans' tweet received unpleasant comments. In the replies section of the tweet, one X user suggested, "Everytime he with his other family you have say or do something for attention!!! Girl u not going nowhere without Blue. Wait til it's ur turn or ur week u will be just fine. You only post this kinda stuff when ur not with him sad but Tru."

Another, in the meantime, supported her decision by writing, "Me & you both sis, best to raise your child outside of this crazy country." A third penned, "Be careful girl especially since you'll be on your own with your baby. God Bless you." A fourth advised, "Always do is best for you and the baby."

A few days prior, the 23-year-old spitter reminded her devotees that her first baby with Blueface will be arriving soon. On August 18, she tweeted, "My baby arriving soon." With an addition of a star emoji, she went on to write, "Days awayyyy."

Chrisean Rock revealed that she is leaving the country after reminding her fans about her giving birth to her baby.

Chrisean's tweet to express her excitement for welcoming her baby no. 1 soon came a few weeks after she claimed that her baby daddy threatened to "kill" her. Earlier in August, she recounted how it happened during a social media livestream. "He get in my face for real and this is the evilest s**t Ive ever seen him do, and nobody deserves that s**t," she recalled.

"He's like, 'Schoolyard Crip b***h, look a killer in his eyes. You don't think I'll kill you? And kick you in the stomach and you be bleeding for months?' Then he took my phone to make sure I wasn't recording, none of that," Chrisean continued. "Long story short, I try to get up and he like, 'Make one more step to the door…' All this s**t he doing trying to cap like he cool. Bro, you was fake trying to put fear in my heart at one point."

