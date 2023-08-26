 

Safaree Samuels Appears to Diss Halle Berry's Ex Olivier Martinez Over Child Support

Reacting to a social media post about the former couple's divorce, the 'Love and Hip Hop: Miami' star suggests a man, who receives child support from a woman, wear 'a dress.'

AceShowbiz - Safaree Samuels appeared to have dissed Halle Berry's former husband Olivier Martinez over child support. Shortly after reading a report about the former couple finalizing their divorce, the "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" star did not hold back in giving his reaction to the "Catwoman" actress having to pay the French actor $8.000 a month for child support.

On Thursday, August 24, the 42-year-old rapper shared his response to the matter via X, which was formerly known as Twitter. In a tweet, he simply wrote, "A man getting child support is crazy he might as well put on a dress." He was replying to a tweet about Halles divorce from Oliver and the amount of money she has to pay for child support.

The tweet itself read, "UPDATE: Halle Berry's divorce has officially been finalized. She will have to pay $8,000 per month in child support to her ex-husband Oliver Martinez and give him 4.3% of any income she receives above $2,000,000."

Safaree shared his candid thoughts on Olivier Martinez receiving child support from Halle Berry via X.

Safaree was not the only one who voiced his thoughts on Halle splashing a huge amount of money for her child and former husband's needs. In the replies section of @dailyloud's tweet, one X user penned, "These laws are completely f**ked. She's obviously going to pay for anything her kid will need but why does the dude get anything at all? I'll never understand why the ex spouse is entitled to even $1."

Meanwhile, another pointed out, "Smh and they say divorce only benefits women." A third stated, "Definitely does mostly benefit women, this is an exception and not the rule." A fourth, in the meantime, suggested, "Not really, only 8k? I don't champion divorce but flip the script and a man with Halle's net worth would be paying WAY MORE child support per month."

Halle and Olivier's divorce has been finalized. The former couple agree that they share joint legal custody and physical custody of Maceo. Halle will pay the young child's school tuition, uniforms and school supplies, as well as any extracurricular activities including soccer.

The two first filed for divorce back in October 2015. Previously, the former couple revealed that they were engaged in March 2012. A year later, in July 2013, they tied the knot in France. They share 9-year-old son Maceo together.

