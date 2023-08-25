 

Paul Mescal Remembers Having Panic Attack on Set After His Mom Was Diagnosed With Cancer

Paul Mescal Remembers Having Panic Attack on Set After His Mom Was Diagnosed With Cancer
Twitter
Celebrity

The 'Normal People' actor admits he had a hard time coming to terms with his mother's health issue after she was diagnosed with cancer back in July 2022.

  • Aug 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Paul Mescal suffered from a panic attack on set after his mother was diagnosed with cancer. Dearbhla Mescal, 54, discovered she had multiple myeloma, a type of bone marrow cancer, in July 2022 when Paul was in the middle of shooting "All of Us Strangers" with Andrew Scott, Claire Foy, and Jamie Bell.

Struggling to deal with her illness, Paul revealed he had a panic attack. "I think I kind of pushed it under the carpet for a bit when we found out. Then there was a bad old day when we were setting up to do a shot and I had a panic attack, and I haven't had one of those in f****** years," Paul, 27, said to Esquire UK, before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

"That was probably the biggest one I've had, to be honest. It's embarrassing - not that I think they are embarrassing - but there was just something very public about it. I think I was like, 'I just don't have the space to feel anything now, and I'm probably feeling it in the work itself', but then there's only so much of that that's healthy. I think my body was like, 'No. You've got to feel something here that's your own.' "

Although Dearbhla's illness is now in remission, Paul explained it had been an "intense period, personally."

  Editors' Pick

Paul's engagement to musician Phoebe Bridgers also came to an end last year and, although he refuses to talk about it, he opened up about some advice his co-star Andrew gave him. He explained that Andrew said, "The only thing you're left with after love is grief. Which is, like, a bleak thing, but I think it's just a fact."

Paul, whose only social media is a private Instagram account, also revealed his attitude to the internet changes on how things are going in his personal life. He said, "Depends on my mood and depends what's happening in my personal life. It oscillates. The nature of the internet is that it feels personal, but it's incredibly impersonal, you know?"

"I don't think I'm a true extrovert. I just amn't. I feel like I'm becoming more introverted; I find introductions to new groups of people difficult, though if I'm close to people I transition out of that very quickly."

The Autumn issue of Esquire UK is on sale from August 24.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Britney Spears Forks Out $10K a Month to Pay for Sam Asghari's Rental Apartment

Kim Zolciak's Husband Kroy Biermann Files for Divorce Again Nearly Two Months After Reconciliation
Related Posts
Paul Mescal's Grandmother Died at Age 86

Paul Mescal's Grandmother Died at Age 86

Paul Mescal Prays for His Cancer-Stricken Mom While Accepting His First Olivier Award

Paul Mescal Prays for His Cancer-Stricken Mom While Accepting His First Olivier Award

Paul Mescal Stuck to Same Dinner While Starring in Stage Play 'A Streetcar Named Desire'

Paul Mescal Stuck to Same Dinner While Starring in Stage Play 'A Streetcar Named Desire'

Paul Mescal Recalls His 'Embarrassing' Moment Involving Nicole Kidman

Paul Mescal Recalls His 'Embarrassing' Moment Involving Nicole Kidman

Latest News
Donald Trump Frowns in His Mugshot After Surrendering in Georgia Elections Case
  • Aug 25, 2023

Donald Trump Frowns in His Mugshot After Surrendering in Georgia Elections Case

Paul Mescal Remembers Having Panic Attack on Set After His Mom Was Diagnosed With Cancer
  • Aug 25, 2023

Paul Mescal Remembers Having Panic Attack on Set After His Mom Was Diagnosed With Cancer

Carlos Santana 'Sincerely' Apologizes for Making Anti-Trans Comments During Concert
  • Aug 25, 2023

Carlos Santana 'Sincerely' Apologizes for Making Anti-Trans Comments During Concert

Dwayne Johnson 'Heartbroken' by WWE Star Bray Wyatt's Sudden Death
  • Aug 25, 2023

Dwayne Johnson 'Heartbroken' by WWE Star Bray Wyatt's Sudden Death

Britney Spears Forks Out $10K a Month to Pay for Sam Asghari's Rental Apartment
  • Aug 25, 2023

Britney Spears Forks Out $10K a Month to Pay for Sam Asghari's Rental Apartment

Kim Zolciak's Husband Kroy Biermann Files for Divorce Again Nearly Two Months After Reconciliation
  • Aug 25, 2023

Kim Zolciak's Husband Kroy Biermann Files for Divorce Again Nearly Two Months After Reconciliation

Most Read
Whoopi Goldberg Breaks Silence on Sexuality After Raven-Symone Claims She Has 'Lesbian Vibes'
Celebrity

Whoopi Goldberg Breaks Silence on Sexuality After Raven-Symone Claims She Has 'Lesbian Vibes'

Britney Spears Tries to Seduce Kanye West With Her Thirst Trap Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Britney Spears Tries to Seduce Kanye West With Her Thirst Trap Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Megyn Kelly Declares She Still 'Can't Stand' Kim Kardashian Although Her Hate Isn't Personal

Megyn Kelly Declares She Still 'Can't Stand' Kim Kardashian Although Her Hate Isn't Personal

Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup

Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup

Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Promises to Pay the Bill After Sued by American Express

Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Promises to Pay the Bill After Sued by American Express

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Clown' for Dropping Artist From Tour for Liking His Music

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Clown' for Dropping Artist From Tour for Liking His Music

Alabama Barker Proudly Poses in New Photos After Body-Shaming Comments

Alabama Barker Proudly Poses in New Photos After Body-Shaming Comments

Heidi Klum Only Eats 900 Calories a Day to Maintain Her Jaw-Dropping Body Figure

Heidi Klum Only Eats 900 Calories a Day to Maintain Her Jaw-Dropping Body Figure

Emily Ratajkowski Trolled for 'Fake Posing' for Paparazzi

Emily Ratajkowski Trolled for 'Fake Posing' for Paparazzi