 

Kerry Katona Justifies Selling Her Racy Contents, Feels 'Empowered' by OnlyFans

Kerry Katona Justifies Selling Her Racy Contents, Feels 'Empowered' by OnlyFans
Celebrity

The former Atomic Kitten singer credits OnlyFans with helping her to get out of financial issues as she insists her children 'understand' why she joins the patform.

  • Aug 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kerry Katona claims OnlyFans has "empowered" her. The 42-year-old reality TV star justified signing up to the adult content subscription service and says her children understand that she posts "explicit content."

"I'm a woman, I feel empowered by this. I see more nudity on the beach when I go away with my children. Should I stop taking my children to the beach?" Kerry said on "Jeremy Kyle Live" on TalkTV.

"I think the stigma that goes along with OnlyFans is what's causing the problem. OnlyFans is not just explicit content. I can go on OnlyFans and subscribe to a fitness regime or a makeup tutorial. Yes there's explicit stuff on there, yes I do that myself. My children are aware of it. They're older, they understand it."

Kerry - who has children Molly, 21, Lilly-Sue, 20, Heidi, 16, Max, 14, and eight year old DJ from previous relationships - also revealed that OnlyFans helped her to get out of a bad financial situation.

  Editors' Pick

She explained, "This is a money-making thing. I've been through bankruptcies twice. I started out as a glamour model, I wasn't going to be a rocket scientist. I use my looks and my chest to get me out of the council estate. For me, all I care about it is what my kids think of me. I'm earning lots of money and creating great memories, great adventures. It's given me opportunities to create this amazing life that I've given my children."

Kerry - who is engaged to Ryan Mahoney - previously revealed that before signing up to OnlyFans, she was so broke she had to sell a wedding present from her first husband Brian McFadden.

She said, "I was skint! I had to sell my massive jukebox which was a wedding present from Brian - it was the only thing I took, I just took the kids and that jukebox, which was like 16 grand. I had to sell it for £1,900 to pay the rent, and I thought, do you know what, let's get my t*** out."

"I used to do it, so why not do it again? And it was the best thing I ever did. I came to the conclusion that God had given me two amazing assets in my boobs and I had better use them. Now I have earned hundreds of thousands of pounds on OnlyFans."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kate Bush Used the Sound of Her Farts on Her Hit Singles
Related Posts
Kerry Katona Terrified of Technology After Fiance's Instagram Is Hacked

Kerry Katona Terrified of Technology After Fiance's Instagram Is Hacked

Kerry Katona Contemplates Launching Career as Bodybuilder

Kerry Katona Contemplates Launching Career as Bodybuilder

Kerry Katona Refuses to Self-Isolate Despite Believing She's Contracted Covid-19

Kerry Katona Refuses to Self-Isolate Despite Believing She's Contracted Covid-19

Kerry Katona Grateful to Shamans for Bringing Her 'Closer' to Fiance

Kerry Katona Grateful to Shamans for Bringing Her 'Closer' to Fiance

Latest News
Jon Gosselin Blames One-Sided Story for 10-Year Estrangement From His Kids
  • Aug 25, 2023

Jon Gosselin Blames One-Sided Story for 10-Year Estrangement From His Kids

Kerry Katona Justifies Selling Her Racy Contents, Feels 'Empowered' by OnlyFans
  • Aug 24, 2023

Kerry Katona Justifies Selling Her Racy Contents, Feels 'Empowered' by OnlyFans

Sam Asghari Won't Be Able to Profit From Britney Spears' Upcoming Memoir
  • Aug 24, 2023

Sam Asghari Won't Be Able to Profit From Britney Spears' Upcoming Memoir

Kate Bush Used the Sound of Her Farts on Her Hit Singles
  • Aug 24, 2023

Kate Bush Used the Sound of Her Farts on Her Hit Singles

Heather Morris Honors Naya Rivera During 'Glee' Cast Reunion at SAG Protest
  • Aug 24, 2023

Heather Morris Honors Naya Rivera During 'Glee' Cast Reunion at SAG Protest

Terry Funk Dubbed Wrestling 'Icon' by WWE Boss Triple H Following His Death
  • Aug 24, 2023

Terry Funk Dubbed Wrestling 'Icon' by WWE Boss Triple H Following His Death

Most Read
Whoopi Goldberg Breaks Silence on Sexuality After Raven-Symone Claims She Has 'Lesbian Vibes'
Celebrity

Whoopi Goldberg Breaks Silence on Sexuality After Raven-Symone Claims She Has 'Lesbian Vibes'

Melania Trump Threatens to Leave Donald in Florida for Dragging Son Barron Into Politics

Melania Trump Threatens to Leave Donald in Florida for Dragging Son Barron Into Politics

Britney Spears Tries to Seduce Kanye West With Her Thirst Trap Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Britney Spears Tries to Seduce Kanye West With Her Thirst Trap Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Megyn Kelly Declares She Still 'Can't Stand' Kim Kardashian Although Her Hate Isn't Personal

Megyn Kelly Declares She Still 'Can't Stand' Kim Kardashian Although Her Hate Isn't Personal

Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Promises to Pay the Bill After Sued by American Express

Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Promises to Pay the Bill After Sued by American Express

Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup

Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Clown' for Dropping Artist From Tour for Liking His Music

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Clown' for Dropping Artist From Tour for Liking His Music

Kanye West's Wife Prompts Italian Residents to Call for Her Arrest Over Daring Outfits

Kanye West's Wife Prompts Italian Residents to Call for Her Arrest Over Daring Outfits

Emily Ratajkowski Trolled for 'Fake Posing' for Paparazzi

Emily Ratajkowski Trolled for 'Fake Posing' for Paparazzi