 

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Has Shocking Family Background

If a new report is to be believed, the Yeezy founder's architectural designer wife is a daughter of an infamous Australian criminal and niece of two other infamous criminals.

  • Aug 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - A new detail about Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori has emerged online. If a new report is to be believed, the Yeezy architectural designer is a daughter of an infamous Australian criminal.

Daily Mail claimed that Bianca's father, Elia "Leo" Censori, served a substantial prison term following his conviction in 1982 for heroin possession. Elia was reportedly sentenced to five years, with a mandatory minimum of three years behind bars.

Her uncle Eris Censori, meanwhile, was referred to as "Melbourne Al Capone." He additionally has gained notoriety as a gangland murderer. He faced a death sentence in Western Australia in the 1980s for a murder conviction, though it was subsequently altered to a life imprisonment sentence as a result of the death penalty being abolished in Western Australia in 1984.

Not stopping there, the Censoris' eldest brother Edmondo was dubbed "Eddie Capone." He reportedly held records of convictions in Victoria for offenses such as acts of violence, including assaulting law enforcement officers, theft as well as making threats.

Ye and Bianca got married in a private ceremony in January, two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. According to TMZ, their union wasn't legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate.

That aside, the Chicago rapper reportedly is planning to make a big comeback. The 46-year-old star hasn't put out an album since "Donda" in 2021, but he was recently "inspired" by his partner Bianca and he's feeling optimistic about his future in the fashion industry.

"Bianca has been helping Kanye with some designs, and they both think their fashions are going to be culture shifting. Kanye feels he's on the precipice of a big comeback," a source told Us Weekly earlier this month.

The father of four is currently "having a blast" with Bianca, and he's also been writing new music. "Kanye and Bianca are in the honeymoon phase, they are always all over each other and showing affection. They are having a blast traveling right now and Kanye has been very inspired. He says he's designing, writing music and being inspired," the insider explained.

