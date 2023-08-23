 

Andrew Schulz Sparks Debate After Commenting on Beyonce and Taylor Swift Tours Comparison

The comedian weighs in on the matter in a latest episode of his and Charlamagne Tha God's 'The Brilliant Idiots' podcast, saying that the only artist that Taylor can be compared to is Michael Jackson.

AceShowbiz - Andrew Schulz is among those who join the discourse about who is better between Beyonce Knowles and Taylor Swift. The comedian weighed in on the matter in a latest episode of his and Charlamagne Tha God's "The Brilliant Idiots" podcast.

Andrew claimed in the episode that the only artist that Taylor could be compared to is Michael Jackson. "You do a disservice to any other artist if compare Taylor Swift to them," he said.

He went on to share his experience attending one of the shows of the "Anti-Hero" hitmaker's ongoing "Eras Tour". "I'm being honest with you. It is the most amazing live concert I've seen," he said. When CTG asked if he'd ever been to Beyonce's "Renaissance" tour, Andrew replied, "Son, I've seen Beyonce."

"This is gonna hurt feelings here. But you're doing a disservice to Beyonce to compare her to Taylor Swift because Taylor is in another galaxy," he argued. He also stressed that he used to be a "Taylor hater," adding, "I'm going there because my wife wants to go. I've been making fun of this girl for a decade. And within one song, I'm standing up. 'I knew you were trouble when you walked in…' I felt like I was such a phony."

"I went in there not thinking I was gonna be blown away. And it was spectacular," he continued. "It's unfair to Beyonce," he added before pointing out that Taylor has more hits, which have no features on them, than the "Break My Soul" singer.

He noted, "What I hate is that y'all like to bring Beyonce into it. Y'all need to just compare Taylor Swift to Michael Jackson and is close. We don't want to have a conversation about writing their own songs and that's what makes a great artist. We're not talking about the greatest performer."

Some Internet users were infuriated after hearing Andrew's comments. "I swear y'all say anything and everything to tear Beyonce down. Can't stand the fact that a black woman can't be touched," one said.

"He's white. I work around a lot of white people & they can't help but to dance in public to Taylor swift. She's THEIR BEYONCE. But MJ AND BEYONCE ARE OURS! Don't compare the non comparable! Just stay at ur barn fires & mosh pits & leave us alone," someone else added.

"People need to leave Michaels name ALONE… cause what are we talking about here," another comment read. Also weighing in on Andrew's comments was Bobby Lytes, who wrote, "Honestly whether he is correct or not, BEY is still queen!!$."

