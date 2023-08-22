'The Bachelor' Announces Joey Graziadei as the New Leading Man for Season 28

Instagram TV

The tennis pro from Collegeville, Penn., who vied for Charity Lawson's love on 'The Bachelorette', has been revealed to be the lead of the upcoming season 28 of 'The Bachelor'.

Aug 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joey Graziadei is set to embark on his own love journey. The tennis pro from Collegeville, Penn., who vied for Charity Lawson's love on "The Bachelorette", has been revealed to be the lead of "The Bachelor" upcoming season 28.

The big announcement was made during the live "After the Final Rose" special for Charity's "The Bachelorette" season on Monday, August 21. The finale left fans heartbroken as Charity chose her now-fiance Dotun Olubeko over Joey.

"I want love, bad," a devastated Joey said after Charity ended their relationship in the finale. "I would just ask the universe, 'When, when is it going to happen for me?' "

He apparently didn't have to wait for the answer too long as host Jesse Palmer named him as the next Bachelor. Following the announcement, Joey called the moment "surreal." He added that he was ready to find his "person," saying, "All I can ask for them is to be themselves."

On his bio, ABC described Joey, who captured fans' hearts with his easy going nature, as an avid star-gazer and a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan. It's also said that the 27-year-old has become obsessed with golf and country music lately.

As for what he's looking for in a partner, a release from the network stated, "A life partner who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors." It continued, "He loves hiking, surfing and ending his days watching the sunset but knows he has much more love to give, and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life."

Joey's "The Bachelor" season is set to air in early 2024. Before he gets to kick off his journey, Bachelor Nation is treated to season 9 of "Bachelor in Paradise" and the first season of "The Golden Bachelor", which will feature 71-year-old widower Gerry Turner. Both shows will premiere on September 28 on ABC.

You can share this post!