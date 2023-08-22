 

Rihanna Secretly Gave Birth to Another Baby Boy

Rihanna Secretly Gave Birth to Another Baby Boy
Instagram
Celebrity

Rumor has it, the 'Good Girl Gone Bad' hitmaker has welcomed another son, her second child with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky in early August in Los Angeles.

  • Aug 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rihanna has reportedly secretly delivered her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The Grammy-winner, 35, welcomed a baby boy with the rapper, 34, on August 3 in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. While the newborn's name has yet to be revealed, it reportedly "starts with an 'R' - just like his big brother RZA."

Rihanna didn't announce her pregnancy until her Super Bowl 2023 halftime show in February. The "Umbrella" singer began the performance by cradling her budding belly in a red outfit, later confirming that she was expecting her second baby with A$AP. "What the heck (was) I thinking?" she later told British Vogue about deciding to perform pregnant.

Rihanna has spent months flaunting her huge baby bump in revealing outfits on nights out and in raunchy social media posts. At the start of August, she released a new maternity capsule collection for "moms and moms-to-be" through her Savage x Fenty line.

  Editors' Pick

The singer, who had her now 18-month-old son RZA with "L$D" rapper A$AP in May 2022, told fans the range featured three new bralette styles and an oversized graphic T-shirt that reads, "Make More Babies." The inclusively-sized collection has sizes from XXS to 4X, and the prices ranged from $35 to $60.

Rihanna told Vogue, "The new maternity capsule is about bringing that confidence and comfort to moms at every stage of their journeys. I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel good while being a parent."

Rihanna also recently modelled a cheeky top from her Savage X Fenty range with the message, "Use a Condom." She captioned images of the top - one of which showed her cradling her baby bump and which appeared to have been taken in an alley-style hallway, "This shirt is old…"

Rihanna and A$AP - born Rakim Athelaston Mayers - started dating in 2020 after having been linked professionally as early as 2013. Their first boy's name is a tribute to producer and rapper RZA, 54, leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, as well as being a nod to A$AP's middle name.

You can share this post!

You might also like

New 'Peanuts' Movie Being Teased, 8 Years After Snoopy the Beloved Cartoon Dog Hit Big Screen

Donald Trump's Lawyer Unapologetic for Calling the Politician 'Pathetic' Before He's Hired
Related Posts
Rihanna Hopes Her Inclusive Maternity Line Will Help Fellow Moms Feel Sexy and Confident

Rihanna Hopes Her Inclusive Maternity Line Will Help Fellow Moms Feel Sexy and Confident

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Reportedly Welcome Their Second Child, a Baby Girl

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Reportedly Welcome Their Second Child, a Baby Girl

Rihanna Unleashes Most Intimate Pictures Yet With Son RZA

Rihanna Unleashes Most Intimate Pictures Yet With Son RZA

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Relationship Gets Stronger as They Are Due to Welcome Baby No. 2

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Relationship Gets Stronger as They Are Due to Welcome Baby No. 2

Latest News
Harry Kane Welcomes Baby No. 4, Names Newborn After Himself
  • Aug 22, 2023

Harry Kane Welcomes Baby No. 4, Names Newborn After Himself

Donald Trump's Lawyer Unapologetic for Calling the Politician 'Pathetic' Before He's Hired
  • Aug 22, 2023

Donald Trump's Lawyer Unapologetic for Calling the Politician 'Pathetic' Before He's Hired

Rihanna Secretly Gave Birth to Another Baby Boy
  • Aug 22, 2023

Rihanna Secretly Gave Birth to Another Baby Boy

New 'Peanuts' Movie Being Teased, 8 Years After Snoopy the Beloved Cartoon Dog Hit Big Screen
  • Aug 22, 2023

New 'Peanuts' Movie Being Teased, 8 Years After Snoopy the Beloved Cartoon Dog Hit Big Screen

Jana Kramer and Fiance Have Decided on Name of Their Unborn Son
  • Aug 22, 2023

Jana Kramer and Fiance Have Decided on Name of Their Unborn Son

'Bridget Jones 4' Bracing for Long Delay Amid Ongoing Hollywood Strike
  • Aug 22, 2023

'Bridget Jones 4' Bracing for Long Delay Amid Ongoing Hollywood Strike

Most Read
Royal Family Bracing for Prince Andrew's New Scandal Over His Links to Jeffrey Epstein
Celebrity

Royal Family Bracing for Prince Andrew's New Scandal Over His Links to Jeffrey Epstein

Paris Hilton Rejecting 'So Many' Opportunities as She Struggles to Find 'Balance' After Being a Mom

Paris Hilton Rejecting 'So Many' Opportunities as She Struggles to Find 'Balance' After Being a Mom

Fans Gush Over Boris Kodjoe's Look After He Reveals He Underwent Major Surgery for Second Time

Fans Gush Over Boris Kodjoe's Look After He Reveals He Underwent Major Surgery for Second Time

Jamie Foxx Photographed Swimming in Tulum During Mexican Getaway With Family

Jamie Foxx Photographed Swimming in Tulum During Mexican Getaway With Family

Britney Spears Plays 'All Night' With Her 'Fav Boys' Amid Divorce

Britney Spears Plays 'All Night' With Her 'Fav Boys' Amid Divorce

Kevin Costner and Ex Christine Reunite for Divorce Deposition

Kevin Costner and Ex Christine Reunite for Divorce Deposition

Pamela Anderson Reflects on Her Struggle During Younger Years When She Was 'Trying to Survive'

Pamela Anderson Reflects on Her Struggle During Younger Years When She Was 'Trying to Survive'

Britney Spears Felt Sam Asghari's Love Was 'Not Unconditional'

Britney Spears Felt Sam Asghari's Love Was 'Not Unconditional'

Taylor Swift Impersonator Ashley Leechin Kicked Out of L.A. Shop for Pretending to Be the Singer

Taylor Swift Impersonator Ashley Leechin Kicked Out of L.A. Shop for Pretending to Be the Singer