Bruce Springsteen Exhibition Set in Boston

Multiple photographs of the 'Dancing in the Dark' hitmaker will go on display in September to offer a unique perspective of the iconic musician 'away' from his sold-out gigs.

  • Aug 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - A new Bruce Springsteen exhibition is confirmed to take place in Boston. The Boss is being feted with the "Bruce Springsteen: Portraits of an American Music Icon" event on September 13.

Held in the Boch Center Wang Theatre, it's all part of the US city's Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame. Due to go on display are pictures of the "Born to Run" rocker taken by his photographer sister Pamela Springsteen and the likes of Danny Clinch, Ed Gallucci, Eric Meola, Barry Schneier, Frank Stefanko.

The event listing reads, "From the streets of New Jersey to the sunbaked landscapes of California, this career-spanning photo exhibit showcases intimate photographs of one of America's most important musical voices. Through photos and interviews, this exhibit gives a unique perspective of Bruce Springsteen away from the sold-out arenas and in front of the lens."

Last week, Springsteen was forced to postpone two shows due to illness. The legendary musician had been due to perform at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park on August 16 and 18, but shortly before Wednesday's August 16 gig, it was announced he and his E Street Band wouldn't be taking to the stage as planned.

In a statement on Bruce's X page, his team said, "Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed. We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows."

  Editors' Pick

The tour kicked off in February although it was initially announced in 2020 to support his "Letter to You" album before being delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It finally got underway earlier this year for a 28-date run across the United States before a 31-show European leg.

The 73-year-old star returned to the US with a show in Chicago on August 9 while the latest axed gigs mark the second time he's had to postpone shows on the tour. In March, the "Dancing in the Dark" hitmaker was forced to reschedule three shows due to an unspecified illness.

At the time, E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt wrote on Twitter, "No need to be anxious or afraid. Nothing serious. Just a temporary situation. We will all be back in full force very soon."

The following month, Bruce was struck down with COVID-19 and had to pull out of plans to attend the American Music Honors awards show at the Pollak Theatre on the campus of Monmouth University in New Jersey.

He had been due to attend the ceremony - which raised funds for the university's Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music - alongside his wife Patti Scialfa but had to appear via video message instead after they both fell ill.

