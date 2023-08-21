'Sister Wives' S18 Premiere Recap: Kody Annoyed Amid Awkward Reunion With Ex Christine Brown

Instagram TV

In the first episode of 'Sister Wives' season 18, Kody and Christine, who split in the summer of 2022, decide to meet up to talk about how their daughter, Truely Brown, will spend the holidays.

AceShowbiz - "Sister Wives" returned with a new season as season 18 premiered on Sunday, August 20. In the episode, Christine Brown visited Janelle Brown in Arizona after splitting from Kody Brown and moving to Utah.

She then decided to meet up with Kody for lunch, marking their first reunion after their separation in summer 2022. During their reunion, they talked about how their 11-year-old daughter, Truely Brown, would spend the holidays.

"I would like to have an amiable divorce and be able to talk to him about stuff," Christine explained. "I think it's good to keep things lighthearted and casual as much as possible."

Kody, however, wasn't as optimistic about how things would go. "I'm not feeling like I'm in a great place," he admitted, "I kind of feel like I never want to see her again. I want to spend some time hating her." He also said that he's frustrated because he was convinced that Christine talked badly about him to several of his kids amidst the split.

After an awkward greeting, Christine and Kody discussed holiday plans and when Truely would visit her dad. Christine was shocked when Kody asked if Christine and Truely would be testing for COVID before Truely came to his and Robyn Brown's home for Christmas, considering that Kody just had COVID-19 himself. Kody stressed that his and Robyn's daughter, Aurora, had not gotten sick yet, so he wanted to protect her.

The two then talked about how sick Kody was when he was battling COVID just weeks prior. Christine laughed while recalling how "out of it" Kody was when he called their daughter, Gwendlyn, for her birthday. When she noticed that Kody wasn't laughing with her, Christine clarified, "Her description of you is what's funny." She added, "What are you gonna do? You can either laugh or cry about things. If you can't look back with a sense of humor…what a waste."

In a confessional, Kody said, "I'm not laughing. I'm not laughing here. I haven't been laughing with her leaving. I've never been laughing about this thing." He continued, "She asked me to stop staying at her place…wasn't laughing then. She moved my stuff in the garage…wasn't laughing then. She left with Truely…wasn't laughing then."

Christine, however, couldn't care less about Kody's annoyance. "I'm not married to him anymore and it's so freaking awesome!" she said.

