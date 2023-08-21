Tori Spelling Hospitalized for Undisclosed Condition After Staying in RV With Her Kids

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star, who shares five children with her rumored estranged husband Dean McDermott, has yet to reveal the nature of her illness, but she divulged in May that her family had been sick due to 'extreme' mold infestation.

Aug 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling has been hospitalized for an undisclosed health issue. The "BH90210" alum went public with her hospitalization after staying in an RV with her children.

Taking to Instagram Story on Sunday, August 20, the 50-year-old shared a photo of her hand with an IV. "4th day here and I'm missing my kiddos so much," wrote via Instagram Story on . "Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resident and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes my way."

Tori has yet to divulge the nature of her illness. However, the actress, who shares 16-year-old Liam, 15-year-old Stella, 11-year-old Hattie, 10-year-old Finn and 6-year-old Beau, with her rumored estranged husband Dean McDermott, revealed in May that her and her kids had been sick due to "extreme" mold infestation.

"Does anyone know how [to] find a major great MOLD lawyer in [California] that can help our family?" she asked her online devotees via Instagram Story. "Our troubles are next-level with our MOLD problem and the house that's been slowly killing us for 3 years."

"My kids and [I] are so sick and can't get well and our family needs help," the TV personality went on arguing. "Overwhelmed. We do need to start with an amazing lawyer who can guide us thru this."

Tori's hospitalization came just weeks after she was spotted living in a Sunseeker E450 RV with her children. In July, they were seen living at a $100-a-night Los Angeles motel amid her rumored split from Dean.

You can share this post!