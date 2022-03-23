Kid Rock Says Trump Sought His Advice on North Korea and ISIS Tweet

Instagram/WENN/Instar Celebrity

Having been golf buddies with Donald Trump since their meeting in 2017, the rocker admits it's still 'mind-blowing' to receive calls from the former president.

AceShowbiz - Kid Rock has given an insight into what it looks like hanging out with Donald Trump. Having been a vocal supporter of Trump during his presidency, the rocker revealed that the 45th POTUS sought his advice on how to handle North Korea.

The musician spilled details of his relationship with Trump in an interview with Fox News Channel's Tucker Carlson which aired on Monday night, March 21. "We're looking at maps and s**t, and I'm like, 'Am I supposed to be in on this s**t?' " Kid Rock said of one of the moments that left him in disbelief. "I make dirty records sometimes. 'What do you think we should do about North Korea?' I'm like, 'What? I don't think I'm qualified to answer this.' "

At another moment, Kid Rock said Trump consulted him before tweeting about ISIS. "I was there one day when he ended the caliphate," he recalled. "He wanted to put out a tweet. The tweet was, and I'm paraphrasing, it was like if you ever join the caliphate and you try to do this, you're going to be dead. He goes, 'What do you think of this?' I was like, 'Awesome. Tweet that out. I can't add anything better than that.' Then it comes out and it's reworded and more politically correct."

Kid Rock said he met Trump in 2017 when the then-president asked former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin to "bring some interesting people" to dinner. "She called me and Ted, Ted Nugent, and I was like, hell yes. Ended up there," he said.

The 51-year-old said he and Trump ended up becoming golf buddies, but receiving calls from the former president would still leave him mind-blown. "We end up becoming buddies and spend a lot of time on the golf course now," he shared. "And it's really weird - get phone calls from him and stuff. It's just kind of mind-blowing."

Kid Rock, however, seemingly enjoyed hanging out with Trump, praising the 75-year-old for being "so much fun" to play golf with. "He just knows how to have fun. He doesn't take it too seriously," he gushed. "He's engaging. It's just - he's just cutting it up, just open with politics."

He also defended Trump despite his controversial remarks, claiming that Trump "speaks off the cuff ... sometimes you get it wrong." He explained, "But I would way rather hear somebody come from here and get it wrong once in a while than see this contrived - pretty much every politician, until he came along, at some level, everything was scripted."

Kid Rock said there were far more pro-Trump people in Hollywood than is commonly believed, but they chose to stay "in the closet." He dished, "And they kept going like, 'Yes, they're in the closet.' And I'm like, 'Those people are all gay? That's nuts.' And they're like, 'No, no, no, they're closet Trump fans.' I'm like oh man ... that was kind of mind-blowing."

"Like, I'm not going to talk out of school on these people," he continued. "They obviously don't want to be out in the open about it, for whatever reasons they have. But, yes, there's a ton of them. They have no idea."