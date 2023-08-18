Kaia Gerber and Boyfriend Austin Butler Go on Birthday Lunch Date in Los Angeles

INSTARimages/Jennifer Graylock Celebrity

The famous couple was photographed enjoying a lunch date in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 17, which also happened to be the 'Elvis' star's 32nd birthday.

AceShowbiz - Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler appeared to have a lowkey celebration of his birthday. The famous couple was photographed enjoying a lunch date in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 17, which also happened to be Austin's 32nd birthday.

In a picture taken from their latest sighting, the "Elvis" actor and the model showed a little PDA. The two were seen walking hand-in-hand while enjoying quality time together.

For the casual outing, the birthday boy opted for a black T-shirt that he paired with black pants. He wore a pair of black sneakers and a navy cap.

As for the model daughter of Cindy Crawford, she sported a white tank top, navy pants while also matching her boyfriend's look with a navy cap. She completed her style with a white tote bag and white shoes. Interestingly both of their pants had what appeared like white paint spots.

The birthday outing came on the heels of their double-date with Kaia's bestie Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner. The two couples were snapped exiting celebrity Malibu hotspot, Nobu, in California, on Sunday, August 13.

Kaia dressed in a blue dress underneath a blue blazer for the night out. The 21-year-old completed the look with green velvet ballet flats and a green handbag. Her beau, meanwhile, went with an all-white ensemble with a navy trucker hat paired with brown shoes.

As for Karlie, she sported a green blazer over blue jeans with black sandals during the date night. Her husband, on the other hand, donned an all-black attire.

Kaia and Karlie have been friends for years with the former gushing over Karlie in an interview with Elle U.K. "She started modeling when she was even younger than my mom, so when I was starting out she had the best advice for me. She was always so nice to me so I’ve always looked up to her," Kaia shared.

