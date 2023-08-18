 

Dave Portnoy Apologizes for Fueling Drake and Bobbi Althoff Hook-Up Rumors

Dave Portnoy Apologizes for Fueling Drake and Bobbi Althoff Hook-Up Rumors
Instagram
Celebrity

The Barstool Sports owner reveals he 'ripped out' his social media team for posting a misleading promotional clip of his comment on allegation that Bobbi cheated on her husband with the rapper.

  • Aug 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dave Portnoy has admitted to playing a part in fueling speculation that Bobbi Althoff cheated on her husband with Drake. The Barstool Sports owner has apologized to the podcast host for a misleading clip in which he discussed Bobbi and Drake hook-up rumors.

In the edited clip, Dave said, "I asked her. I DMed Bobbi. ... She's like, I'm not commenting on that publicly." The rest of his statement was censored, leaving the question unanswered and fueling the speculation.

Dave has since reached out to Bobbi personally for the way the clip was put out. He took to his Instagram Story to share a screenshot of his DMs to Bobbi, in which he wrote, "I want to apologize for the way that drake edited clip was put out. I ripped out media team apart for it. Never should have been released like that. I just said you didn't hook up. It was nothing at all till they edited it like that."

  Editors' Pick

Bobbi replied to him, "Then you put that on your story because this is on unfair and so messed up." Dave then wrote back, "That's what I'm apologizing for. I didn't personally put it up and didn't even know it was made. Our social team did and I freaked out on them when I saw it."

Prior to this, Bobbi took to her own Story to address the cheating allegation. She also shared Dave's text original text message to her which read, "My girlfriend says you hooked up with Drake and got divorced. I am saying that is not true."

The married podcaster responded, "I am not commenting publicly but off the record, you're right that is not true." On top of the screenshot, she added, "I did not want to do this podcast in the first place, and now so much negativity is coming from it. I'm going to leave it alone after this but this is the uncensored dm between Dave and I."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kaia Gerber and Boyfriend Austin Butler Go on Birthday Lunch Date in Los Angeles

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Enjoy Summer Vacation in Croatia Ahead of Trial Over $15M Mansion
Related Posts
Married Bobbi Althoff Denies Hooking Up With Drake After Removing Their Viral Interview

Married Bobbi Althoff Denies Hooking Up With Drake After Removing Their Viral Interview

Drake's Flirty Interview With Bobbi Althoff Removed After Allegedly Causing Rift in Her Marriage

Drake's Flirty Interview With Bobbi Althoff Removed After Allegedly Causing Rift in Her Marriage

Drake Has Two New Joint Tracks With DJ Khaled

Drake Has Two New Joint Tracks With DJ Khaled

Drake Confirms New Collaboration With Bad Bunny

Drake Confirms New Collaboration With Bad Bunny

Latest News
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Enjoy Summer Vacation in Croatia Ahead of Trial Over $15M Mansion
  • Aug 18, 2023

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Enjoy Summer Vacation in Croatia Ahead of Trial Over $15M Mansion

Dave Portnoy Apologizes for Fueling Drake and Bobbi Althoff Hook-Up Rumors
  • Aug 18, 2023

Dave Portnoy Apologizes for Fueling Drake and Bobbi Althoff Hook-Up Rumors

Kaia Gerber and Boyfriend Austin Butler Go on Birthday Lunch Date in Los Angeles
  • Aug 18, 2023

Kaia Gerber and Boyfriend Austin Butler Go on Birthday Lunch Date in Los Angeles

Doja Cat Embraces 'Freedom' to Dress Up Despite Backlash and 'Uncontrollable' Shock Response
  • Aug 18, 2023

Doja Cat Embraces 'Freedom' to Dress Up Despite Backlash and 'Uncontrollable' Shock Response

Christina Aguilera Dubs Motherhood Her 'Ultimate Accomplishment'
  • Aug 18, 2023

Christina Aguilera Dubs Motherhood Her 'Ultimate Accomplishment'

Jamie Lynn Spears Has Interesting Reaction to Britney's Divorce From Sam Asghari
  • Aug 18, 2023

Jamie Lynn Spears Has Interesting Reaction to Britney's Divorce From Sam Asghari

Most Read
Rapper Young Capone Confirmed Dead at 35 After Reported Missing
Celebrity

Rapper Young Capone Confirmed Dead at 35 After Reported Missing

Tori Spelling Moved by 'Unconditional Love' as Her Kids Reunite With Their 'Abuela'

Tori Spelling Moved by 'Unconditional Love' as Her Kids Reunite With Their 'Abuela'

YouTuber IshowSpeed Leaves Fans in Shock After Accidentally Exposing Himself on Live Stream

YouTuber IshowSpeed Leaves Fans in Shock After Accidentally Exposing Himself on Live Stream

Sonja Morgan Denies Rumors She Flashed Visitors at Drag Brunch

Sonja Morgan Denies Rumors She Flashed Visitors at Drag Brunch

Meghan Markle's Close Pal Adds Fuels to Rumored Instagram Account by Following the Page

Meghan Markle's Close Pal Adds Fuels to Rumored Instagram Account by Following the Page

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Seen Moving Boxes to Storage Unit Amid Divorce

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Seen Moving Boxes to Storage Unit Amid Divorce

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Still 'Love Each Other' Amid Split Rumors After Mom-Shaming Drama

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Still 'Love Each Other' Amid Split Rumors After Mom-Shaming Drama

Lily Allen's Dad Called Cops on Her After She Lost Her Virginity at Age 12

Lily Allen's Dad Called Cops on Her After She Lost Her Virginity at Age 12

Fulton County Sheriff Says to Expect Donald Trump Mugshot Released Regardless His Status

Fulton County Sheriff Says to Expect Donald Trump Mugshot Released Regardless His Status