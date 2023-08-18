Dave Portnoy Apologizes for Fueling Drake and Bobbi Althoff Hook-Up Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

The Barstool Sports owner reveals he 'ripped out' his social media team for posting a misleading promotional clip of his comment on allegation that Bobbi cheated on her husband with the rapper.

AceShowbiz - Dave Portnoy has admitted to playing a part in fueling speculation that Bobbi Althoff cheated on her husband with Drake. The Barstool Sports owner has apologized to the podcast host for a misleading clip in which he discussed Bobbi and Drake hook-up rumors.

In the edited clip, Dave said, "I asked her. I DMed Bobbi. ... She's like, I'm not commenting on that publicly." The rest of his statement was censored, leaving the question unanswered and fueling the speculation.

Dave has since reached out to Bobbi personally for the way the clip was put out. He took to his Instagram Story to share a screenshot of his DMs to Bobbi, in which he wrote, "I want to apologize for the way that drake edited clip was put out. I ripped out media team apart for it. Never should have been released like that. I just said you didn't hook up. It was nothing at all till they edited it like that."

Bobbi replied to him, "Then you put that on your story because this is on unfair and so messed up." Dave then wrote back, "That's what I'm apologizing for. I didn't personally put it up and didn't even know it was made. Our social team did and I freaked out on them when I saw it."

Prior to this, Bobbi took to her own Story to address the cheating allegation. She also shared Dave's text original text message to her which read, "My girlfriend says you hooked up with Drake and got divorced. I am saying that is not true."

The married podcaster responded, "I am not commenting publicly but off the record, you're right that is not true." On top of the screenshot, she added, "I did not want to do this podcast in the first place, and now so much negativity is coming from it. I'm going to leave it alone after this but this is the uncensored dm between Dave and I."

