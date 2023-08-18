Jamie Lynn Spears Has Interesting Reaction to Britney's Divorce From Sam Asghari

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Zoey 101' star is caught liking a post about her sister's split from her husband of 14 months amid reports that the Princess of Pop is 'isolated' as she remains not 'on good terms' with her family.

AceShowbiz - Jamie Lynn Spears has subtly reacted to her sister's marital breakdown. While she has not released a statement on the news, the actress liked a post announcing the split between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari.

On Wednesday, August 16, PEOPLE magazine posted on its official Instagram page a throwback red carpet photo of the now-estranged couple. "Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari separate after 14 months of marriage," read the post, which was liked by Jamie Lynn.

Meanwhile, Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline sent positive thoughts to the pop star amid her divorce. The DJ's lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan told NewsNation in the wake of the split news, "He just hopes that they work it out. The media is a heavy focus on this one."

Mark added, "And he just hopes that everything works out for the best, whether that's being together or not being together." He went on noting that Kevin "just hopes" that Britney and Sam "make good decisions and work out, either go their separate ways or get back together."

According to Page Six, Britney has been "isolated, especially now without Sam," as she remains not "on good terms" with her family despite their recent reunions. "Her meeting with her mom went OK, but there's still a lot of hurt there, so they haven't quite reconciled," a source close to Britney tells the site.

The source adds that "Britney is still very angry with Jamie Lynn, too," but the 41-year old "is hanging in there, all things considered."

Another source claims to PEOPLE that Britney is still "in great spirits despite everything going on." The informant shares, "Obviously it's never an easy thing to go through, but she's remaining positive and focusing on the future," revealing that the former couple made the decision to "move on a few weeks ago."

Sam filed for divorce from Britney on Wednesday, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. However, there have been reports that he accused her of physical abuse during their seven years together. He allegedly also caught the Grammy winner cheating with a male staff member at her house.

