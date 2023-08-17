NeNe Leakes Celebrates Late Husband Gregg's 68th 'Heavenly Birthday' With Sweet Tribute

Instagram Celebrity

In a new Instagram post, the former star of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' pays tribute to her late husband, who died 'peacefully' from colon cancer in September 2021.

AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes remembers her late husband Gregg Leakes on his would-be 68th birthday. In a new Instagram post, the former star of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" paid tribute to Gregg.

"Happy Heavenly Birthday Gregg!" NeNe wrote alongside a picture of him eating his favorite meal and a photo of the couple sharing a kiss. "Today you would be out eating your favorite foods! French Fries and chicken tenders. I love you for that."

The 55-year-old reality TV star continued, "It was the simple things about you that got me every time! I love you and miss you more than words can say! My Man My Man My Mannnn."

Not stopping there, NeNe extended her heartfelt birthday tribute on Instagram Stories. The "Glee" alum treated her fans to a series of photos from her trip to her late husband's mausoleum.

Wearing a matching burgundy colored silk set, NeNe could be seen reaching out to touch his plaque. She also posted a close up look at Gregg's plaque which read, "Forever in our hearts. Gregory Leon Leakes. August 16, 1954-September 2, 2021."

Gregg passed away "peacefully" in September 2021. Gregg, who was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2018, had been in remission for two years. However, NeNe revealed in June 2021, he was hospitalized and recovering from surgery after his cancer returned.

Following his death, NeNe held a "celebration of life" for him at her Linnethia Lounge in Atlanta, where she and their loved ones paid tribute to her husband. She then took to Instagram to share a collection of photos from the event. "It took a whole day for me to decide if i wanted to post pictures from Gregg's 'Celebration Of Life' Ceremony," NeNe penned in the caption. "What a celebration it was!"

"I am grateful for all of you," she continued. "THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART!I LOVE GREGG SO MUCH AND MISS HIM A LOT. I will continue to be strong and celebrate his life."

