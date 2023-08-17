YouTuber IshowSpeed Leaves Fans in Shock After Accidentally Flashing His Genitals on Live Stream

Instagram Celebrity

The 18-year-old streamer/rapper exposes his junk in front of nearly 25,000 viewers when he gets so excited while playing 'Five Nights at Freddy's', just a day following his return to the platform.

AceShowbiz - IshowSpeed has risked getting his YouTube channel banned, shortly after making a comeback. The Internet personality, who has more than 19 million followers on the platform, has been trending on social media after accidentally exposing himself during live stream.

On Wednesday, August 16, the 18-year-old filmed himself playing "Five Nights at Freddy's". He got so excited that he decided to stand up and thrust in front of the camera as the character "Chica" appeared on screen.

"Oh, Chica, I miss you," Speed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., seemingly said during the stream which was watched by almost 25,000 viewers. "I'm about to f**k you, Chica. Oh s**t, this d**k up in you, baby." His movement became so forceful that his penis slipped through his shorts, much to his own surprise. "Oh my God, oh my God," he said before appearing to cut the stream short.

Speed's name soon became trending on X, formerly known as Twitter, with people putting a spin on it in light of what occurred and referring to him as "IshowMeat." One user wrote, "Ishowspeed? More like ishowmeat."

Another penned, "ishowspeed when he realizes he has to deal with the 'ishowmeat' allegations forever." Some joked that his days on YouTube were numbered.

It remains to be seen whether he will face consequence from the accidental exposure. Currently, his account is still live, but his stream was removed from his page.

Speed just returned to YouTube on Tuesday after he was rushed to the hospital in July. During the August 15 live stream, he explained that he suffered a severe sinus infection that left his right eye swollen shut.

He was also diagnosed with cluster headaches, which are a result of a rare condition that causes random, painful headaches on one side of the head. "I literally had the worst-ever sinus infection," he shared to his audience.

"It got super, super bad. And the sinus infection was causing cluster headaches," he continued. "I pray none of y'all in the chat experience a cluster headache. It feels like somebody has a knife with your eye and are stabbing it from the back of your eye."

The streamer/rapper added, "That's the one that almost killed me. That's the one that almost got me. ...I went through so much. I'm still healing."

IshowSpeed was previously banned on Twitch in December 2022 following controversial remarks on Adin Ross' "E-Date" show. The streamer asked model Ash Kash about the possibility of the two reproducing if they were the last two people on Earth.

When Ash declined, the teen responded, "Who's going to stop me?" He was later kicked off the platform for "sexual coercion or intimidation."

