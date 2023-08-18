 

IShowSpeed Avoids Punishment From YouTube After Penis-Flashing Incident

IShowSpeed Avoids Punishment From YouTube After Penis-Flashing Incident
The 18-year-old Internet personality will not be banned on the platform despite violating its policies against explicit content when he accidentally exposed himself during live stream.

AceShowbiz - IShowSpeed has avoided harsh punishment from YouTube after accidentally flashing his genitals during live stream. The teen streamer will not be banned on the platform despite the mishap.

After being reached out by TMZ, YouTube has confirmed that Speed had removed the video archive of the incident. And while he did violate the platform's policies against explicit content, he will be allowed to continue uploading to YouTube moving forward.

It appears that YouTube is forgiving the 18-year-old for what seemed to be a genuine wardrobe malfunction. Many believe that this is in order to retain Speed, one of the platform's biggest stars, and prevent him from leaving for a platform like Kick.

As reported before, Speed began trending on social media after he accidentally exposed himself to nearly 25,000 viewers. On Wednesday, August 16, he filmed himself playing "Five Nights at Freddy's". He got so excited that he decided to stand up and thrust in front of the camera as the character "Chica" appeared on screen.

"Oh, Chica, I miss you," Speed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., seemingly said during the stream. "I'm about to f**k you, Chica. Oh s**t, this d**k up in you, baby." His movement became so forceful that his penis slipped through his shorts, much to his own surprise. "Oh my God, oh my God," he said before appearing to cut the stream short.

Speed was soon trolled online, with people putting a spin on his name and referring to him as "IshowMeat."

The accidental exposure happened just a day after Speed returned to following a health issue. He was rushed to the hospital in July. During the August 15 live stream, he explained that he suffered a severe sinus infection that left his right eye swollen shut. He was also diagnosed with cluster headaches, which are a result of a rare condition that causes random, painful headaches on one side of the head.

