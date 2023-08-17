Donald Trump Could Begin Trial in March 2024, a Day Before Super Tuesday

Cover Images/Julia Nikhinson/CNP Celebrity

The District Attorney will have the arraignment for the MAGA ringleader in September and propose to set the trial a day before a very important date in 2024 Presidential election.

Aug 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump could go to trial for allegedly plotting to overturn the 2020 US presidential election on March 4, 2024. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis put forward the date, which is a day before Super Tuesday when more than a dozen primaries will be held in the nomination contest for president, for her case against the former president, 77, and his associates.

The DA's office will have the arraignment for Trump and his 18 co-defendants on September 5, 2023, according to a filing in the Superior Court of Fulton County for the state of Georgia.

It stated, "In light of Defendant Donald John Trump's other criminal and civil matters pending in the courts of our sister sovereigns the State of Georgia proposes certain deadlines that do not conflict with these other courts' already-scheduled hearings and trial dates."

"Further, the proposed dates are requested so as to allow the Defendants' needs to review discovery and prepare for trial but also to protect the State of Georgia's and the public's interest in a prompt resolution of the charges for which the Defendants have been indicted."

Trump and 18 of his allies were indicted by a grand jury in Fulton County, which is accusing them of participating in a criminal enterprise in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

The former "The Apprentice" judge faces 13 criminal counts, and he and every other defendant faces a charge of Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations law. Trump also faces charges on conspiracy to impersonate a public officer and two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery.

Among the other charges he's facing are two counts of conspiracy to make false statements under oath, two of conspiracy to file false documents, two of solicitation of a public officer and filing false documents. He's facing a further two charges of conspiracy to solicit false statements and making false statements.

Also indicted in the case are former New York City mayor and Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Trump's ex-attorney John Eastman. Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, attorney Kenneth Cheesbro, ex-Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, lawyers Ray Smith and Robert Cheeley, as well as Trump campaign official Mike Roman have also been indicted, among others.

Trump has denied his involvement in the events of January 6 that saw his supporters storm the Capitol Building in Washington D.C., leaving five people dead and others injured and said he's at the centre of a "witch-hunt"-style "persecution."

