Jennifer Lopez Marks Ben Affleck's 51st Birthday by Sharing Rare Video of Him Singing

Aug 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez has a special treat for fans on Ben Affleck's 51st birthday. To celebrate her husband's latest milestone, the "Shotgun Wedding" actress unleashed a rare video that showed the "Gone Girl" actor singing.

In the clip, which was shared on Instagram on Tuesday, August 15, J.Lo could be seen sitting in the passenger seat while her man was behind the wheel. The pop star beamed as the two lip-synced and danced to Sam Cooke's hit love song "Wonderful World".

"Don't know much about the French I took/ But I do know that I love you," the pair lip-syncing together. "And I know that if you love me, too/ What a wonderful world this would be."

In the caption of the post, J.Lo gushed, "Dear Ben … Happy Birthday." The "On the Floor" hitmaker went on to declare her love to her husband by writing, "I love you!".

J.Lo and Ben just celebrated their first wedding anniversary in July. A source told Us Weekly, "They love spending time with the kids as one big family... [They] have become very friendly and everybody gets along wonderfully."

The "Jenny from the Block" hitmaker and the actor both have kids from previous relationships. Jennifer, who has 15-year-old twins Elle and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, reportedly is thrilled that their families have managed to blend so seamlessly.

Ben, meanwhile, has Violet, 17, Seraphina 14, and Samuel, ten, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The "Peppermint" star has also developed a good relationship with J.Lo.

