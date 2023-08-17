Jamie Foxx Wants Ex-Girlfriend Katie Holmes Back After Health Scare

Cover Images/Axelle Woussen Celebrity

The 'Django Unchained' star is reported 'on a mission' to win the 'Dawnson's Creek' alum back as he has been reevaluating past relationships following his medical complication months ago.

Aug 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jamie Foxx apparently realizes Katie Holmes is the one that got away. Following his mystery health scare that forced him to stay under the radar for months, the actor reportedly plans to win his former longtime girlfriend back.

According to RadarOnline.com, as he has a newfound lease on life after overcoming a medical emergency, the "They Cloned Tyrone" star has set his sights on winning back the affections of his former flame. He is said to be reevaluating past relationships and other aspects of his life.

Further spilling the beans on Jamie's alleged goal, a source told National Enquirer about his connection to Katie, "Jamie has dated scores of beautiful women in his life, but none came close to matching what he had with Katie." The source added, "Their chemistry was off the charts. It was a romance born of passion but became so much more. In hindsight, Jamie can't believe he let her slip through his fingers."

"Jamie took a lot of pride in being this Don Juan character," a so-called insider dished. "But now, life has given him a second chance and he plans on reaching out to make amends with a lot of exes, not just Katie." The insider further claimed, "He knows and respects that she's moved on - but if she were open to taking him back, that would be the dream scenario!"

Although it was previously reported that Katie still cares for Jamie amid his health scare, she doesn't seem to expect a romantic reconciliation with him. Other tipsters said it is "hard to imagine Katie wanting to revisit this romance."

"Jamie is hoping at the very least she'll allow him back into her life," the sources noted. "Time's been a great healer," they continued. "He just wants nothing but peace and love with everyone right now."

Jamie and Katie secretly dated since 2013. They broke up in 2019, shortly after they made their first official public appearance together.

