 

Jamie Foxx Wants Ex-Girlfriend Katie Holmes Back After Health Scare

Jamie Foxx Wants Ex-Girlfriend Katie Holmes Back After Health Scare
Cover Images/Axelle Woussen
Celebrity

The 'Django Unchained' star is reported 'on a mission' to win the 'Dawnson's Creek' alum back as he has been reevaluating past relationships following his medical complication months ago.

  • Aug 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jamie Foxx apparently realizes Katie Holmes is the one that got away. Following his mystery health scare that forced him to stay under the radar for months, the actor reportedly plans to win his former longtime girlfriend back.

According to RadarOnline.com, as he has a newfound lease on life after overcoming a medical emergency, the "They Cloned Tyrone" star has set his sights on winning back the affections of his former flame. He is said to be reevaluating past relationships and other aspects of his life.

Further spilling the beans on Jamie's alleged goal, a source told National Enquirer about his connection to Katie, "Jamie has dated scores of beautiful women in his life, but none came close to matching what he had with Katie." The source added, "Their chemistry was off the charts. It was a romance born of passion but became so much more. In hindsight, Jamie can't believe he let her slip through his fingers."

  Editors' Pick

"Jamie took a lot of pride in being this Don Juan character," a so-called insider dished. "But now, life has given him a second chance and he plans on reaching out to make amends with a lot of exes, not just Katie." The insider further claimed, "He knows and respects that she's moved on - but if she were open to taking him back, that would be the dream scenario!"

Although it was previously reported that Katie still cares for Jamie amid his health scare, she doesn't seem to expect a romantic reconciliation with him. Other tipsters said it is "hard to imagine Katie wanting to revisit this romance."

"Jamie is hoping at the very least she'll allow him back into her life," the sources noted. "Time's been a great healer," they continued. "He just wants nothing but peace and love with everyone right now."

Jamie and Katie secretly dated since 2013. They broke up in 2019, shortly after they made their first official public appearance together.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Akbar V Defends Honoring Nicki Minaj in Her New Song

John Legend Scares Daughter Esti With His Excitement at Her First Time Saying 'Dada'
Related Posts
Jamie Foxx Spotted With Ex Kristin Grannis in First Outing Since Apologizing for 'Anti-Semitic' Post

Jamie Foxx Spotted With Ex Kristin Grannis in First Outing Since Apologizing for 'Anti-Semitic' Post

Winnie Harlow 'Confused' After Jamie Foxx's Accused of Anti-Semitism Over 'Fake Friends' Post

Winnie Harlow 'Confused' After Jamie Foxx's Accused of Anti-Semitism Over 'Fake Friends' Post

Jamie Foxx Apologizes After He's Accused of Dissing Jewish With His 'Fake Friend' Post

Jamie Foxx Apologizes After He's Accused of Dissing Jewish With His 'Fake Friend' Post

Jamie Foxx Blasts 'Fake Friends' on Cryptic Post After Health Scare

Jamie Foxx Blasts 'Fake Friends' on Cryptic Post After Health Scare

Latest News
'Blue Beetle' Director Puts Heart and Soul So Fans Feel Welcome in DC's First Latino Superhero Movie
  • Aug 17, 2023

'Blue Beetle' Director Puts Heart and Soul So Fans Feel Welcome in DC's First Latino Superhero Movie

Lionel Richie Jokes He 'Tried to Bribe Pilot' After Failing to Land in New York and Scrapping Show
  • Aug 17, 2023

Lionel Richie Jokes He 'Tried to Bribe Pilot' After Failing to Land in New York and Scrapping Show

Akbar V Defends Honoring Nicki Minaj in Her New Song
  • Aug 17, 2023

Akbar V Defends Honoring Nicki Minaj in Her New Song

Jessica Chastain Open to Making 'A Most Violent Year' Sequel
  • Aug 17, 2023

Jessica Chastain Open to Making 'A Most Violent Year' Sequel

Matthew McConaughey and Family Launch Fundraiser to Help Victims of Maui Wildfires
  • Aug 17, 2023

Matthew McConaughey and Family Launch Fundraiser to Help Victims of Maui Wildfires

Sonja Morgan Denies Rumors She Flashed Visitors at Drag Brunch
  • Aug 17, 2023

Sonja Morgan Denies Rumors She Flashed Visitors at Drag Brunch

Most Read
'Deeply Hurt' Taryn Manning Regrets Exposing Her Affair With Married Man
Celebrity

'Deeply Hurt' Taryn Manning Regrets Exposing Her Affair With Married Man

Vegan Chloe Bailey Says She Cried After Finding Out She and Sister Halle Accidentally Eat Red Meat

Vegan Chloe Bailey Says She Cried After Finding Out She and Sister Halle Accidentally Eat Red Meat

Keke Palmer and BF Darius Jackson Appear to Get Back Together After Outfit-Shaming Drama

Keke Palmer and BF Darius Jackson Appear to Get Back Together After Outfit-Shaming Drama

Steven Tyler's Daughter Mia Claims Maui Fires Are 'Worse' Than on the News After Witnessing Disaster

Steven Tyler's Daughter Mia Claims Maui Fires Are 'Worse' Than on the News After Witnessing Disaster

Katie Price Reveals Why She Wants to Be Sent to Prison

Katie Price Reveals Why She Wants to Be Sent to Prison

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Allegedly Had 'Wall of Caviar' at Their Wedding

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Allegedly Had 'Wall of Caviar' at Their Wedding

George Harrison's Mom Felt 'Ashamed' to Be Woman After Seeing Screaming Fans of The Beatles

George Harrison's Mom Felt 'Ashamed' to Be Woman After Seeing Screaming Fans of The Beatles

Drake's Flirty Interview With Bobbi Althoff Removed After Allegedly Causing Rift in Her Marriage

Drake's Flirty Interview With Bobbi Althoff Removed After Allegedly Causing Rift in Her Marriage

Andrew Ridgeley Not Interested in Monogamy as He Confirms He Has 'Several' Lovers

Andrew Ridgeley Not Interested in Monogamy as He Confirms He Has 'Several' Lovers