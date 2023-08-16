Suzanne Somers Calls 911 After False Health Scare

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

The 'Three's Company' star recalls there were two fire trucks and an ambulance rushed to her home in Palm Spring after her husband became concerned about her blood pressure.

Aug 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Suzanne Somers called 911 due to a false health scare. The "Three's Company" star revealed that the call was made after her husband Alan Hamel was concerned about her blood pressure reading, but turned out their blood pressure monitor was faulty.

The 76-year-old actress told Page Six that she had fire trucks and an ambulance rushed to her Palm Spring house in California on Sunday, August 13. Noting that she and her husband check each other's blood pressure everyday, she recalled what actually happened, "Alan got a reading on me he didn't like, but he took it again 8 or 10 more times to be sure."

"For the first time ever, we [called] 911," Suzanne went on to say. "Within a few minutes two teams arrived, one from the fire department and one with the ambulance. They hooked me up with their gear… and said I'm fine."

"So what was it? Our blood pressure monitor was faulty," she reasoned. She did not forget to show her appreciation to the officers by saying, "A big kiss and big hugs to our incredible fire department." She further gushed, "Plus, they were all movie star handsome."

Suzanne's false health scare came a few days after she opened up about suffering a "recurrence" of breast cancer. "I have been living with cancer since my twenties. And every time that little f**k pops up, I continue to bat it back. I do my best not to let this insidious disease control me," she recounted in an interview with Entertainment Tonight published on July 31.

"It's a recurrence of my breast cancer," the former host of "The Suzanne Show" continued. "Like any cancer patient, when you get that's dreaded, 'It's back' you get a pit in your stomach. Then I put on my battle gear and go to war. This is familiar battleground for me and I'm very tough."

"My cancer is a disease that affected my whole family and once it hit me in my twenties, Alan and I got even closer and every moment of every day was precious," she explained. "We have not spent even one day apart in over 42 years. That's the big upside of my cancer. My son refers to our relationship as functionally co-dependent. And my incredible family has been unbelievably supportive every step of the way." She was referring to her son Bruce.

You can share this post!