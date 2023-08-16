 

Fulton County Sheriff Says to Expect Donald Trump Mugshot Released Regardless His Status

A Fulton County sheriff says they won't be treating the former U.S. president any differently because of his status when he surrenders by next Friday, August 25 following his fourth indictment.

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump could have his first mugshot released. Having been saved from the embarrassment despite having been indicted three times before, the former president may not be able to escape the procedure this time when he is arraigned in Georgia.

The local sheriff has said that they wouldn't be treating the former U.S. president any differently because of his status. "Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn't matter your status, we'll have a mugshot ready for you," Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat told WSB-TV.

In other cases, Trump has not had to suffer the indignity of seeing a mugshot released publicly.

On Monday, August 14, a Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury indicted Trump and 18 associates for racketeering, among other felonies, after Trump campaign officials accessed voting machines with election officials. He has until midday next Friday to surrender to authorities in Fulton County, Georgia.

Ahead of the fourth indictment, Trump claimed on Truth Social, "So, the Witch Hunt continues! 19 people Indicated tonight, including the former President of the United States, me, by an out of control and very corrupt District Attorney who campaigned and raised money on, 'I will get Trump.' "

"And what about those Indictment Documents put out today, long before the Grand Jury even voted, and then quickly withdrawn? Sounds Rigged to me! Why didn't they Indict 2.5 years ago? Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign. Witch Hunt!" he insisted.

The 77-year-old is currently also facing separate charges in Washington D.C. regarding his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. He was charged with conspiring with unnamed co-conspirators to defraud the United States, obstruct the certification of the Electoral College vote, and deprive people of the civil right to have their votes counted, as well as obstructing an official proceeding. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

