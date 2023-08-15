Meghan Markle's Former Pal Thinks Duchess and Prince Harry Need to Do Charitable Act Off Camera

Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo Celebrity

Aug 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle has been slammed by one of her former friends. In a new interview, TV presenter Lizzie Cundy blasted the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry for publicizing her ongoing charity work despite wanting "privacy."

Speaking with the Daily Star, Lizzie said that it's a "shame" that Meghan and Harry feel the need to document each charitable act they do. "Look I'm gonna be honest with Meghan and Harry. Obviously, I knew Meghan before she got with Harry," she said.

Lizzie, who struck up a friendship with the "Suits" alum in 2013, went on to say, "I just think it's great they're doing their charity work, but I just think it's a bit of a shame to have to do it with the camera crew there."

In the interview, Lizzie also called the couple's six-part Netflix documentary "Harry & Meghan" as a "publicity stunt" before urging the couple to refrain from filming each good thing they do. "Why are they doing it? And I just think maybe do some good stuff without the cameras there for a pat on the back," she told the outlet. "They haven't been seen together for a long time and I just think this is - shall I say - a publicity stunt, possibly?"

Lizzie also shared some sound advice from her friend and music mogul Simon Cowell. "I think people know real things. Simon Cowell always says to me, 'Be real because the audience can see through it,' " she divulged, "I just think now people have seen through Meghan."

Lizzie detailed her fallout with Meghan back in March. "I was friends with Meghan for a while and I really got on with her," she told GB News at the time. "I was asked by a friend to look after her at a charity event and I thought, 'Who is this woman?' No one actually knew who she was."

