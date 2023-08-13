Female Celebrities Notoriously Labeled Homewreckers

Pexels/RDNE Stock project Celebrity

To some this might be a one-time mistake, but to a few others this has become a bad habit that they've repeated over and over again, leading them to being engulfed in similar scandal over the years.

AceShowbiz - "The heart wants what it wants," Emily Dickinson once wrote and it is indeed true. When two people become attrached to one another, it's hard to resist the temptation to be together, no matter how wrong it may sound. Unfortunately, some public figures are also guilty of this sin.

While fans would often support celebrity couples, it is not the case when the pair are involved in an affair. It's only right that both parties should be held responsible for the indiscretion, but there are times when one of them is accused of ruining the already existing relationship. And though men can also be guilty of this kind of sin, this article particularly focuses on female celebrities who have infamously gained the title of homewreckers.

1. Angelina Jolie Cover Images/Massimo Landucci Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were once one of Hollywood's power couples. But early in their relationship, the actress didn't even stand a chance in winning people's hearts. The "Wanted (2008)" star was accused of causing the divorce of Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, who was widely regarded as America's Sweetheart. Pitt filed for divorce from the "Friends" alum in October 2005, after he met Jolie on the set of "Mr and Mrs Smith" (2005). Although the "Eternals" star admitted she fell in love with Pitt during filming of the action comedy film, she denied affair allegations. They wouldn't confirm the nature of their relationship until she announced she was pregnant with their first child together in January 2006.

2. Tori Spelling Cover Images/Brandi Benton What didn't start well, may not end well either. Since the beginning, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's relationship was full of drama, with both of them cheating on their then-respective spouse. Spelling was still married to actor and writer Charlie Shanian and McDermott had been married to actress Mary Jo Eustace for more than a decade when their affair began during the filming of "Mind Over Murder" in 2005. After they both got divorced from their previous spouse, Spelling and Dean married in May 2006, but he cheated on her, which was exposed in December 2013. While they managed to work through it and stay together, the couple continued to go through a rough patch, which was mainly caused by financial issue. As of August 2023, they are not divorced, though he had announced in a since-deleted social media post that they decided to split.

3. Brittany Kerr Cover Images/Vince Flores Brittany Kerr a.k.a. Brittany Aldean barely made any headlines following her stint in "American Idol" season 11, until she was caught getting cozy with Jason Aldean, who was still married to Jessica Ann Ussery at the time, at a bar in 2012. Both of them quickly apologized for the indiscretion and he chose to stay with his wife, but the damage has been done. Aldean filed for divorce from Ussery, the mother of his two children, in April 2013. He went on to publicly date Kerr in 2014 and got engaged in September of the same year. The pair tied the knot in March 2015 and are still happily married with two children together, a son born in 2017 and a daughter born in 2019.

4. LeAnn Rimes Cover Images/Media Punch LeAnn Rimes was another star who fell in love with her co-star on set, but it wasn't pretty. Much like Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott, neither Rimes nor Eddie Cibrian was available when their affair began in 2009. The "Can't Fight the Moonlight" singer was married to dancer Dean Sheremet while Cibrian was married to Brandi Glanville. In June 2010, Rimes appeared to admit her guilt as she stated, "I take responsibility for everything I've done. I hate that people got hurt, but I don't regret the outcome." After they were both officially divorced from their respective spouse, they got engaged in December 2010 and got married in April 2011.

5. Evan Rachel Wood Cover Images/MUNAWAR HOSAIN Evan Rachel Wood was perhaps too naive to realize the sin she committed in her younger years. The then-19-year-old actress believed she fell in love with Marilyn Manson and it was worth fighting for. Their relationship was exposed in early 2007, shortly after his then-wife Dita Von Teese filed for divorce in December 2006. Many later blamed Wood for the end of Manson and Teese's marriage, with some calling her "slut" and "w***e." The "True Blood" alum and the rocker got engaged in January 2010, but ultimately called it quits seven months later.

6. Denise Richards Cover Images/Michael Simon Denise Richards used to be best friends with Heather Locklear, until the former was caught holding hands with the "Melrose Place" alum's then-husband Richie Sambora. Richards and Sambora mantained that their relationship did not begin until he was already divorced from Locklear. Richards herself was freshly divorced from Charlie Sheen. In an interview with Ryan Seacrest, the former Bond girl claimed that no one is at fault for anyone's divorce. "I did not interfere with their marriage," she stated, adding that she simply "followed her heart."

7. Elizabeth Taylor Cover Images/Michael Williams Elizabeth Taylor was one of the biggest stars of her era, but her reputation was not all glowing. In 1956, she got herself caught in a scandal when she became romantically involved with singer Eddie Fisher, who was already married to young Debbie Reynolds. Taylor, at the time, just lost her third husband Mike Todd, who was killed in a plane crash. She was comforted by Fisher and that's when the affair began. Fisher then divorced Reynolds, who was Taylor's close friend, to marry Taylor. The "Cleopatra" actress, however, would later betray Fisher by having an affair with Richard Burton, who was married to Sybil Williams at the time.

8. Claire Danes Cover Images/Starpix/INSTARimages Claire Danes did not know better when she fell in love with Billy Crudup, who had been dating Mary-Louise Parker for eight years in 2004. Because of his relationship with his "Stage Beauty" co-star, he left his then-longtime girlfriend, who was pregnant with their child at the time. Danes and Crudup were together for three years before their split in 2006. Rumors had it that she started dating her now-husband Hugh Dancy before she officially broke up with Crudup. In 2015, the "Homeland" actress reflected on her relationship with Crudup as saying, "I was just in love with him, and needed to explore that, and I was 24 ... I didn't quite know what those consequences would be. But it's OK. I went through it."

9. Jennifer Lopez Cover Images/Roger Wong Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony had worked together and dated for a few months in 1990s, but they ended up marrying other persons before they reconnected in 2003. It's believed that their reconnection led to the demise of the "Ride On The Rhythm" crooner's marriage to Dayanara Torres, with whom he has two children together, sons Cristian, 22, and Ryan, 19. Former Miss Universe Torres filed for divorce in January 2004, with her blaming J.Lo for the end of her marriage. Lopez and Anthony got engaged shortly after his divorce was finalized. They wed in a private ceremony in 2004 and welcomed twins Emme and Maximilian in 2008, but their marriage also ended in a divorce which was finalized in June 2014.

10. Alicia Keys Cover Images/Media Punch Alicia Keys mostly managed to keep her life out of drama before she began a relationship with music producer Swizz Beatz. The R&B artist and the rapper/DJ were believed to be carrying on a one-and-a-half-year affair that resulted in the end of his marriage to singer Mashonda. Mashonda publicly pointed finger to Keys as the cause of the split. In an open letter on her Twitter page, she asked the "If I Ain't Got You" songstress to hold off on the affair until their divorce was finalized. In May 2010, the same month his divorce was finalized, Beatz and Keys announced they were engaged and expecting their first child. They were married in July 2010 and welcomed their second child in 2014.

11. Ariana Grande Cover Images/JOHN NACION Ariana Grande's love life is as eventful as her career. Known for her long list of ex-lovers, the former Nickelodeon star has been laying low amid affair allegations involving married actor Ethan Slater, with whom she stars in upcoming "Wicked" movie. His wife Lilly Jay was reportedly blindsided by the two's relationship, with her allegedly blasting the "7 Rings" singer as "not a girl's girl." Amid Grande's affair scandal with Slater, Naya Rivera's previous allegation against the "Victorious" star was brought up again. In her 2016 tome, the late actress suggested that the pop star caused her split from Big Sean. The "Glee" alum recalled running into a "little girl" whose name rhymes with "Smariana Schmande" at Sean's house and she eventually broke up with him.

12. Kristen Stewart Cover Images/Media Punch Kristen Stewart had a glowing future following the global success of the "Twilight" movie series and she was even dating one of the hottest bachelors at the time, Robert Pattinson, who was her co-star in the fantasy romance films, in early 2010s. Her reputation was tarnished in a night after she was photographed kissing and canoodling with filmmaker Rupert Sanders, who directed her in "Snow White and the Huntsman". Sanders, who was 19 years Stewart's senior, was married at the time to model Liberty Ross. Stewart did not only betray Pattinson, but also the fans who were rooting for the then-couple. She issued a public apology to Pattinson, Ross and her children as well as heartbroken "Twilight" fans for the affair. She and the British actor reconciled in October 2012, but it only lasted for several months before they broke up for good in May 2013. As for Sanders, he filed for divorce from Ross in 2013.

