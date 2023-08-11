 

Prince Harry Seen Shopping for Wife Meghan Markle Amid Alleged Marital Issues

Prince Harry Seen Shopping for Wife Meghan Markle Amid Alleged Marital Issues
The Duke of Sussex went out to get the Duchess of Sussex gifts with his polo-player friend Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras, while on a trip to Tokyo where he visited a sports summit.

  • Aug 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry has been shopping for his wife after reports his marriage was in trouble. The Duke of Sussex went out to get Meghan Markle gifts with his polo-player friend Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras, while on a trip to Tokyo where he visited a sports summit.

Ignacio, whose wife is Argentine socialite Delfina Blaquier, posted a picture of the pair posing with folded arms and sunglasses at a store in the city on his Instagram, which he captioned, "Shopping for our wives (smiling-with-sunglasses emoji)". Referring to Harry's Sentebale charity - which helps children and adolescents in South Africa struggling to come to terms with their HIV status - added, "A big thank you to Tokyo for your generous hospitality and kindness towards us. And of course, for your continued support of @sentebale!"

A source told Page Six about the pair's shopping spree Harry had "so much fun" and didn't bother to cover his identity. They added, "He didn't even wear his hat out - we had the best time and everyone was so nice."

The insider added Harry and his pal took photos with "anyone who asked and waved at anyone who noticed them from afar". It was reported on Wednesday, August 9, the Duchess of Sussex attended one of Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" gigs while her husband Harry went on his Asia tour.

  Editors' Pick

Page Six said the former "Suits" actress was "jamming out" to Taylor's tunes at the singer's latest concert in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 08, night as Harry, visited Tokyo. Page Six said a source said the duchess "enjoyed Taylor's show" at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, alongside her British best friend Lucy Fraser.

The report came hours after it emerged Harry told fans he would "happily live" in Tokyo while he visited the city Wednesday, August 09, - in what is the first time he has been in public since his HRH title was quietly removed from the Royal Family's website. Harry – who has son Archie, four, and daughter Lilibet, two, with Meghan – waved to fans in Tokyo during a visit to a sports summit in the Japanese capital while on his visit, at which he was spotted chatting to All Blacks rugby player Dan Carter.

Harry then told the crowd at the ISPS (International Sports Promotion Society) Sports Values Summit "Special Edition" event he would "happily live here if you'd have me". Meghan last week celebrated her 42nd birthday early without Harry by seeing the "Barbie" film with her friend Portia de Rossi and other pals.

Sources told Page Six Harry stayed home at their $14 million mansion in Montecito, California. But the couple had another early birthday celebration for the duchess last week with a romantic dinner at celebrity favourite Tre Lune in Montecito.

Insiders told Page Six Meghan spent her actual birthday on 4 August with Harry at their home with their kids. A source previously told Page Six there is no truth in reports and rumours Harry and Meghan's relationship is in trouble.

One said, "It's not true. It's literally made up". The couple are due to make a public appearance together in September for the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany. Harry will also visit Singapore later this week for his Sentebale Polo Cup.

