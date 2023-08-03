 

Olivia Rodrigo 'So Excited' as She Unveils Upcoming Album 'Guts' Tracklist

Olivia Rodrigo 'So Excited' as She Unveils Upcoming Album 'Guts' Tracklist
Instagram
Music

The 'Vampire' singer describes her new album, which follows up her debut album 'SOUR', as encompassing her story of 'growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life.'

  • Aug 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo has unveiled the track-listing for "Guts". The "good 4 u" hitmaker shared a video of her typing out the 12 tracks on a typewriter for her hotly anticipated follow-up to her record-breaking debut "SOUR", which is set for release on September 8.

Olivia, 20, said in a statement, "For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life. I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 - it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that's all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that."

She wrote on Instagram, "my sophomore album GUTS comes out september 8th. i am so proud of this record and I can't wait to share it with you all! u can presave it now! xoxoxoxo (sic)"

  Editors' Pick

The Grammy winner also thanked her fans for all their "support and enthusiasm" over the past few years. She wrote on her Instagram Story, "so excited about this new album and this new chapter. i cant thank you guys enough for all of your support and enthusiasm. making this album was very fun, and very fulfilling. i cant wait for it to be yours. here's to all the good times ahead [black heart emojis] (sic)"

Olivia Rodrigo's IG Story

Olivia Rodrigo shared her excitement about her upcoming album 'Guts'.

So far, the "drivers license" hitmaker has released the infectious lead single "Vampire".

"Guts" Tracklist:

  1. "All American B***h"
  2. "Bad Idea Right?"
  3. "Vampire"
  4. "Lacy"
  5. "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl"
  6. "Making the Bed"
  7. "Logical"
  8. "Get Him Back!"
  9. "Love Is Embarrassing"
  10. "The Grudge"
  11. "Pretty Isn't Pretty"
  12. "Teenage Dream"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Are Still Together Despite Split Rumors

Taylor Swift Treats Her 'Eras' Tour Crew to Bonus Worth $55M
Related Posts
Olivia Rodrigo Under Fire Over Hawaii Vacation Amid Over-Tourism Concerns

Olivia Rodrigo Under Fire Over Hawaii Vacation Amid Over-Tourism Concerns

Olivia Rodrigo Inspired by 'All the Coolest Girls' for Her Summer Look

Olivia Rodrigo Inspired by 'All the Coolest Girls' for Her Summer Look

Olivia Rodrigo Explains 'Universal' Meaning of 'Fame F**ker' on 'Vampire'

Olivia Rodrigo Explains 'Universal' Meaning of 'Fame F**ker' on 'Vampire'

Artist of the Week: Olivia Rodrigo

Artist of the Week: Olivia Rodrigo

Latest News
Post Malone Reveals Why His Fiancee Turned Down His First Marriage Proposal
  • Aug 03, 2023

Post Malone Reveals Why His Fiancee Turned Down His First Marriage Proposal

Jessie J Embraces Her Postpartum Figure in Retaliation to Body-Shaming Comments
  • Aug 03, 2023

Jessie J Embraces Her Postpartum Figure in Retaliation to Body-Shaming Comments

Erika Jayne Shuts Down Rumors She Uses Ozempic to Lose Weight
  • Aug 03, 2023

Erika Jayne Shuts Down Rumors She Uses Ozempic to Lose Weight

Gal Gadot Says 'Wonder Woman 3' Is Happening With James Gunn and Peter Safran
  • Aug 03, 2023

Gal Gadot Says 'Wonder Woman 3' Is Happening With James Gunn and Peter Safran

Taylor Swift Treats Her 'Eras' Tour Crew to Bonus Worth $55M
  • Aug 03, 2023

Taylor Swift Treats Her 'Eras' Tour Crew to Bonus Worth $55M

Tina Knowles Clarifies Report Beyonce Snubs Lizzo From 'Break My Soul' Remix at 'Renaissance' Tour
  • Aug 03, 2023

Tina Knowles Clarifies Report Beyonce Snubs Lizzo From 'Break My Soul' Remix at 'Renaissance' Tour

Most Read
Beyonce Omits Lizzo From 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' at 'Renaissance' Tour Amid Lawsuit
Music

Beyonce Omits Lizzo From 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' at 'Renaissance' Tour Amid Lawsuit

Taylor Swift Gifts 'Eras Tour' Crew $100K Each

Taylor Swift Gifts 'Eras Tour' Crew $100K Each

Tim McGraw Condems Trend of Concertgoers Throwing Stuff at Performers

Tim McGraw Condems Trend of Concertgoers Throwing Stuff at Performers

Emily Ratajkowski Admits She 'Didn't F**k With Taylor Swift' Because of 'Snobbery'

Emily Ratajkowski Admits She 'Didn't F**k With Taylor Swift' Because of 'Snobbery'

Lady GaGa Confirms Return to Las Vegas for New 'Jazz and Piano' Residency Show

Lady GaGa Confirms Return to Las Vegas for New 'Jazz and Piano' Residency Show

Hayley Williams Reveals Lung Infection as She Slams Nasty Response to Paramore Show Cancellation

Hayley Williams Reveals Lung Infection as She Slams Nasty Response to Paramore Show Cancellation

Sinead O'Connor Felt Pink Floyd's Songs Weren't 'Street' Enough

Sinead O'Connor Felt Pink Floyd's Songs Weren't 'Street' Enough

Drake 'Unfortunately' Cancels His 'It's All a Blur' Concert in Memphis

Drake 'Unfortunately' Cancels His 'It's All a Blur' Concert in Memphis

Meek Mill Claims Hip-Hop Artists Are Paid More to Rap About 'Ignorant Stuff' Like Violence and Gun

Meek Mill Claims Hip-Hop Artists Are Paid More to Rap About 'Ignorant Stuff' Like Violence and Gun