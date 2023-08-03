Olivia Rodrigo 'So Excited' as She Unveils Upcoming Album 'Guts' Tracklist

Instagram Music

The 'Vampire' singer describes her new album, which follows up her debut album 'SOUR', as encompassing her story of 'growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life.'

Aug 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo has unveiled the track-listing for "Guts". The "good 4 u" hitmaker shared a video of her typing out the 12 tracks on a typewriter for her hotly anticipated follow-up to her record-breaking debut "SOUR", which is set for release on September 8.

Olivia, 20, said in a statement, "For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life. I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 - it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that's all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that."

She wrote on Instagram, "my sophomore album GUTS comes out september 8th. i am so proud of this record and I can't wait to share it with you all! u can presave it now! xoxoxoxo (sic)"

The Grammy winner also thanked her fans for all their "support and enthusiasm" over the past few years. She wrote on her Instagram Story, "so excited about this new album and this new chapter. i cant thank you guys enough for all of your support and enthusiasm. making this album was very fun, and very fulfilling. i cant wait for it to be yours. here's to all the good times ahead [black heart emojis] (sic)"

Olivia Rodrigo shared her excitement about her upcoming album 'Guts'.

So far, the "drivers license" hitmaker has released the infectious lead single "Vampire".

"Guts" Tracklist:

"All American B***h" "Bad Idea Right?" "Vampire" "Lacy" "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl" "Making the Bed" "Logical" "Get Him Back!" "Love Is Embarrassing" "The Grudge" "Pretty Isn't Pretty" "Teenage Dream"

You can share this post!