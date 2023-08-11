Harry Styles Spotted Cozying Up to Taylor Russell in London Amid Dating Rumors

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The former One Direction member attended his rumored girlfriend's play in London along with his good friend James Corden and the comedian's wife, Julia Carey.

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles has fueled dating rumors between him and Taylor Russell. The former One Direction member was spotted cozying up to the Canadian actress in London, months after they were linked romantically.

On Wednesday evening, August 9, the 29-year-old British heartthrob was photographed wrapping his arm around Taylor following her performance in "The Effect" at the National Theatre. The "Bones and All" star, meanwhile, put one of her hands on the singer's arm. They were seen smiling and laughing together.

Harry, who attended the play with his pal James Corden and the comedian's wife, Julia Carey, reportedly went into Taylor's dressing room after the show. "It looked like they were holding hands," a source told Page Six. "Harry stayed by Taylor's side the whole time. He introduced her to James and was whispering to her and laughing and smiling."

It was also unveiled that the alleged couple stayed at the afterparty at the bar for about one hour. The musician later left the event through a side door while carrying the actress' suitcase and purse.

Romance rumors between Harry and Taylor emerged in June, months after he called it quits with Olivia Wilde. In photos that circulated online, the pair were seen leaving together after visiting White Cube art gallery, a contemporary art gallery in London. The two didn't show any PDA but they looked happy as she flashed a smile while walking side by side.

The pair were heading into the same car, a black sedan that was parked across from the gallery entrance. It's unclear who was steering the vehicle, but Harry and Taylor appeared to be leaving together in the car.

